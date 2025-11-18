This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 18

Nov. 18 has marked a historical turning point in hip-hop and R&B — LL Cool J released his debut album, which launched his career into the mainstream, and Michael Jackson faced molestation allegations that led to a raid of his Neverland Ranch. Here are some more notable events in the history of hip-hop and R&B on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 18 has marked new album drops by celebrated hip-hop and R&B artists:

1985: LL Cool J released his debut studio album, Radio. The platinum-certified album reached No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, featuring the singles "I Can't Live Without My Radio" and "Rock the Bells."

Cultural Milestones

Various artists achieved cultural milestones on this date:

2008: Drake met Lil Wayne in Houston for the first time. The meeting jump-started Drake's hip-hop career, underlining the cultural influence of the Houston sound on his music.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 18 has seen impressive on-stage performances by different acts:

1964: The Supremes performed their hit single "Baby Love" on ABC's musical variety show Shindig.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Notable industry changes and challenges linked to this date include the following:

2003: Santa Barbara County deputies raided Michael Jackson's ranch, following sexual abuse allegations against the star singer.

