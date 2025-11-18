This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 18
Nov. 18 has marked a historical turning point in hip-hop and R&B — LL Cool J released his debut album, which launched his career into the mainstream, and Michael Jackson faced molestation allegations that led to a raid of his Neverland Ranch. Here are some more notable events in the history of hip-hop and R&B on this day.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Nov. 18 has marked new album drops by celebrated hip-hop and R&B artists:
- 1985: LL Cool J released his debut studio album, Radio. The platinum-certified album reached No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, featuring the singles "I Can't Live Without My Radio" and "Rock the Bells."
- 1997: MJG released his solo debut album, No More Glory. It ranked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 and shipped over 500,000 copies in the U.S.
- 1997: The Notorious B.I.G. released the single, "Sky's the Limit," from the album Life After Death. The track claimed the third spot on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.
- 2002: Toni Braxton released her fifth studio album, More Than a Woman. It logged at No. 5 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2003: Swollen Members launched their fourth studio album, Heavy. It didn't chart on the Billboard 200 but debuted at No. 14 on the Canadian Jam Albums chart.
- 2003: Blackground Records released Under Construction, Part II by Timbaland & Magoo. The hip-hop duo dedicated the album to Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash in the Bahamas.
- 2003: In the run-up to Christmas, Ashanti released her third studio album, Ashanti's Christmas. It logged at No. 13 on the Billboard Top Holiday Albums.
- 2008: Ace Hood dropped his debut album, Gutta. It entered at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart.
- 2011: Rihanna released Talk That Talk, her sixth album. It claimed the third spot on the Billboard 200 weekly chart.
- 2016: 6lack released his debut album, Free 6lack. Nominated for the GRAMMYs, the album scored No. 5 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums weekly chart.
- 2016: Bruno Mars released 24K Magic, his third studio album. It was an instant hit, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
Cultural Milestones
Various artists achieved cultural milestones on this date:
- 2008: Drake met Lil Wayne in Houston for the first time. The meeting jump-started Drake's hip-hop career, underlining the cultural influence of the Houston sound on his music.
- 2012: Nicki Minaj claimed two awards, Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Nov. 18 has seen impressive on-stage performances by different acts:
- 1964: The Supremes performed their hit single "Baby Love" on ABC's musical variety show Shindig.
- 2006: In the countdown to his Kingdom Come release, Jay-Z played seven 30-minute sets across different venues to promote the album.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Notable industry changes and challenges linked to this date include the following:
- 2003: Santa Barbara County deputies raided Michael Jackson's ranch, following sexual abuse allegations against the star singer.
- 2016: Sharon Jones, the "female James Brown," died of bile duct cancer, aged 60.
