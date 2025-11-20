ContestsEvents
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Manager Describes Deepfake Impact in Court

In court this week, a clearer picture formed of what Megan Thee Stallion was dealing with behind the scenes. Her former manager, Travis Farris, known as T Farris, spoke calmly…

Megan Thee Stallion speaks on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

In court this week, a clearer picture formed of what Megan Thee Stallion was dealing with behind the scenes. Her former manager, Travis Farris, known as T Farris, spoke calmly but firmly about the pressure that hit her after a deepfake video made in her likeness spread online. His testimony came during Megan’s defamation trial against blogger Milagro Gramz, offering a closer look at the emotional damage caused by false posts and the people who believed them.

How the Video Changed Everything

According to TMZ, Farris testified that Megan spent two hundred forty thousand dollars on a four-week therapy program to manage the distress brought on by Gramz’s posts, including the explicit deepfake video that some viewers assumed was real. Farris described Megan coming to him in tears and apologizing for him having to see the video. That moment, he said, pushed her to commit to therapy in the first place.

Revisiting the Night of the Shooting

Farris also recalled receiving a text in July 2020 about the shooting in which Tory Lanez was later found guilty in 2022. He said he rushed to the hospital to be with Megan as soon as he heard. In court, her attorneys explained that she has been diagnosed with PTSD and noted that Dr. Lenore Walker, who made the diagnosis, was scheduled to testify later in the day.

Clearing Up Rumors

Gramz had claimed that Megan and Farris were romantically involved, but Farris rejected that completely. He described their bond as a "big brother/little sister" relationship that formed after he became her manager shortly before her mother, Holly Thomas, passed away in 2019.

Megan filed her lawsuit last October, accusing Gramz of leading a “campaign of harassment and cyberbullying” connected to Lanez’s conviction. Last week, Lanez and his attorney, Crystal Morgan, were found in contempt of court and fined twenty thousand dollars after he refused to answer questions during a deposition for the case.

The testimony offered a steady reminder of how online lies can spill over into real life, leaving someone to deal with the fallout long after the posts stop circulating.

Megan Thee Stallion
