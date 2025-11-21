ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Former Fugees Star Pras Michel Sentenced to 14 Years in Huge International Case

For many people, Prakazrel “Pras” Michel will always be part of the Fugees, the group behind some of the most loved songs in rap history. But this week, his name…

Kayla Morgan
Pras Michel, a member of the 1990's hip-hop group the Fugees, arrives at U.S. District Court on March 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Michel is on trial for his alleged participation in a campaign finance conspiracy.
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

For many people, Prakazrel “Pras” Michel will always be part of the Fugees, the group behind some of the most loved songs in rap history. But this week, his name returned to headlines for a very different reason. Instead of music charts and concerts, Pras is facing a long prison term after a sprawling international case that sounds like something from a political thriller.

The Sentence and the Judge’s Words

According to Billboard, Pras was sentenced on Thursday, November 20, only weeks after a federal judge ordered him to pay sixty-four million dollars in forfeiture to the United States government. His prison term will last fourteen years, and Judge Colleen Kollar Kotelly did not hold back during sentencing. She told him he is “well educated but very arrogant. I feel you have no remorse.”

Pras has been ordered to surrender and begin serving time on January 27, 2026.

Support from His Team

Even with the heavy sentence, Pras’ spokesperson Erica Dumas released a message of encouragement. The statement, shared with Complex, reads, “Throughout his career Pras has broken barriers. This is not the end of his story. He appreciates the outpouring of support as he approaches the next chapter.”

The Charges and the Billion Dollar Plot

The case began long before the sentencing. Back in April 2023, Pras was convicted on ten criminal counts. These included witness tampering and failing to register as an agent of China.

Prosecutors said he helped create a secret foreign lobbying plan that supported Jho Low, the Malaysian billionaire accused of stealing billions from Malaysia’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund. They said Pras received one hundred million dollars from Low to influence the governments of Barack Obama and Donald Trump. According to authorities, some of that money quietly flowed into Obama’s reelection efforts through outside donors, while other efforts targeted the Trump administration without proper registration under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Their goal, prosecutors said, was to push the Department of Justice to drop the embezzlement investigation into Jho Low and to convince the government to send Chinese national Guo Wen Gui back to China.

A Failed Attempt at a Do Over

After his conviction, Pras switched legal teams and asked for a new trial. His lawyers argued that his former attorney did not handle the case properly and even used artificial intelligence to write closing arguments. A judge later rejected the request, leaving the original conviction in place.

Now, with fourteen years ahead of him, Pras Michel’s story moves into a darker chapter. And while his team says it is not the end, it is certainly a dramatic turn for a man once known for making hits rather than headlines.

FugeesPras Michel
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicYe’s Fashion TikTok Turns Deep with ‘Life’ ConfessionKayla Morgan
Ne-Yo at Urban One Honors 2022 - Day 2
MusicNe-Yo Joins Alicia Keys’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ on BroadwayKayla Morgan
MIGUEL
MusicMiguel Reveals Usher passed on ‘Sure Thing’Kayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect