Former Fugees Star Pras Michel Sentenced to 14 Years in Huge International Case

For many people, Prakazrel “Pras” Michel will always be part of the Fugees, the group behind some of the most loved songs in rap history. But this week, his name returned to headlines for a very different reason. Instead of music charts and concerts, Pras is facing a long prison term after a sprawling international case that sounds like something from a political thriller.

The Sentence and the Judge’s Words

According to Billboard, Pras was sentenced on Thursday, November 20, only weeks after a federal judge ordered him to pay sixty-four million dollars in forfeiture to the United States government. His prison term will last fourteen years, and Judge Colleen Kollar Kotelly did not hold back during sentencing. She told him he is “well educated but very arrogant. I feel you have no remorse.”

Pras has been ordered to surrender and begin serving time on January 27, 2026.

Support from His Team

Even with the heavy sentence, Pras’ spokesperson Erica Dumas released a message of encouragement. The statement, shared with Complex, reads, “Throughout his career Pras has broken barriers. This is not the end of his story. He appreciates the outpouring of support as he approaches the next chapter.”

The Charges and the Billion Dollar Plot

The case began long before the sentencing. Back in April 2023, Pras was convicted on ten criminal counts. These included witness tampering and failing to register as an agent of China.

Prosecutors said he helped create a secret foreign lobbying plan that supported Jho Low, the Malaysian billionaire accused of stealing billions from Malaysia’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund. They said Pras received one hundred million dollars from Low to influence the governments of Barack Obama and Donald Trump. According to authorities, some of that money quietly flowed into Obama’s reelection efforts through outside donors, while other efforts targeted the Trump administration without proper registration under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Their goal, prosecutors said, was to push the Department of Justice to drop the embezzlement investigation into Jho Low and to convince the government to send Chinese national Guo Wen Gui back to China.

A Failed Attempt at a Do Over

After his conviction, Pras switched legal teams and asked for a new trial. His lawyers argued that his former attorney did not handle the case properly and even used artificial intelligence to write closing arguments. A judge later rejected the request, leaving the original conviction in place.