Register to win complimentary tickets to see “After Shock”
Register for your chance to win run of engagement passes to see “After Shock”! Aftershock is the powerful true story of Nicole Paultre-Bell — the fiancée of Sean Bell, who…
Register for your chance to win run of engagement passes to see "After Shock"! Aftershock is the powerful true story of Nicole Paultre-Bell — the fiancée of Sean Bell, who was tragically killed by NYPD undercover officers the night before their wedding. Nicole turned her pain into purpose, fighting for justice and inspiring a movement. Call in right now for your chance to win free tickets to Aftershock: The Nicole P. Bell Story before it hits theaters November 28th and all digital platforms December 15th!
For the “After Shock" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on November 21st, 2025, and 11:59 PM on December 2nd, 2025, by visiting www.power98fm.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on December 3rd, 2025, and upon verification, winner will receive a run of engagement pass to see "After Shock" in select theaters on November 28th, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $20. Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Otherwise, WPEG-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!