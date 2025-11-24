Ice Spice’s SpongeBob Song ‘Big Guy’ Becomes Viral Meme Across Social Media

Rapper Ice Spice released a track titled "Big Guy" for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants soundtrack on Nov. 14. The track exploded into a viral meme, with the chorus "SpongeBob, big guy pants, okay" taking over social media in mere days.

"Being part of the SpongeBob soundtrack is such a full circle moment for me," said Ice Spice, per Just Jared. "It's crazy to see my music in a movie that's been part of so many people's childhoods, including mine."

The rapper will also provide voice acting in the film, playing a fish at Bikini Bottom High School with a line delivered in a New York accent.

Fans began creating remixes and mashups. One user mashed "Big Guy" with Jamiroquai's "Virtual Insanity," pulling in over 6,100 likes. Others created image macros and GIF captions using the hook as a catchphrase.

The artist compared her work ethic to SpongeBob in a Rolling Stone cover story last summer. "I think I learned a lot from that show," she said. "He never wanted a day off, even when Mr. Krabs would tell him, 'Go the fuck home.' He'd be like, 'No, I need to work.'"

The film centers on a teenage SpongeBob becoming tall enough to ride a roller coaster. The lyrics include references to the series like "I blow bubbles so big like Mrs. Puff" and "Ain't a jellyfish, but I'm the catch."