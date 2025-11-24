Lloyd Falls Onstage and Still Wins Over the Crowd

ContestsEvents
Sometimes live concerts give fans an unforgettable moment, and not always for the reasons anyone expects. During a high-energy show in Birmingham, Alabama, on Nov. 21, R&B singer Lloyd learned that even the smoothest performers can have a very unsmooth second onstage. While dancing to his hit “Girls Around the World,” he attempted one of his signature moves and suddenly lost his balance. Lloyd tripped over his own foot and went straight down face-first, a moment captured in several videos that spread quickly across social media.

For a few seconds, the crowd was not sure whether to cheer or gasp. Lloyd rolled onto his back and just stayed there while his team rushed in to help. Then, proving he could handle the moment like a pro, he laughed it off and kept singing as if the fall was simply part of the routine.

Lloyd Explains the Slip

After the show, Lloyd hopped on Instagram to clear up exactly what happened. With a grin, he admitted, “I fell, that’s what happened. I tripped. I was doing my signature slide, it’s the coolest smoothest s--- in the show, bro.”

The video then cuts to slow-motion clips of the dramatic faceplant, showing him landing right on his chin. Lloyd kept the jokes coming, saying, “I crashed, bro, and I feel like all my cool points is out the window.”

Fans had been worried because, as he lay there on stage, it was tough to tell if he was laughing or hurting. Lloyd explained why he stayed down so long, laughing at himself once again. “For some reason, whenever I fall, I just gotta lay there, bro. I just can't get right back up and act like, 'Oh s---.' I gotta lay in it. And that's why they ran out there.”

Falling for Birmingham

Lloyd is currently touring with Jagged Edge on their seventeen-city Cuffing Season Tour across North America. In his Instagram caption, he joked, “Cuffing Season Tour got me out here falling for Birmingham … face first.”

In another comment, he added, “I can’t believe this s--- lol. This almost feels karmatic. And right when everyone was gassing me up, 'Oh he looks so nice,' 'His mic was ON,' 'I love him in a suit,' 'His show was rocking'… gravity sends me back down to earth lol.”

Even after all the teasing and replayed videos, Lloyd ended the moment with a message that feels like advice for everyone. “There is NOTHING more embarrassing than falling down in front a bunch of people, but there is nothing better than being able to laugh at yourself and not be so serious all the time.”

