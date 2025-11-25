ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cardi B Turns Her Baby’s First Moments into Gold

Cardi B has never been known for subtlety, and now she has made even the tiniest part of motherhood shine. After welcoming her fourth child and her first with boyfriend…

Kayla Morgan
Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B has never been known for subtlety, and now she has made even the tiniest part of motherhood shine. After welcoming her fourth child and her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, the rapper found a surprisingly creative way to celebrate his arrival. She decided to turn a piece of his umbilical cord into a gold chrome treasure that looks like it belongs in a museum for cool parents.

The keepsake was crafted by Mommy Made Encapsulation, a company that turns important post-birth items into lasting mementos. PEOPLE reported that Cardi had the company create the special piece.

How the Golden Keepsake Works

According to the company’s website, the keepsake is the baby’s “umbilical cord dehydrated in the shape of a heart and then dipped in gold chrome.” It normally costs fifty dollars, though the company also offers a five hundred dollar Placenta Encapsulation Service that transforms a placenta into pills.

A behind-the-scenes video from Mommy Made Encapsulation shows someone shaping Cardi’s new heart-shaped cord. Another clip reveals that she also requested a placenta print, another one of their artistic services.

A Growing Celebrity Trend

Cardi is not the only famous parent turning biology into souvenirs. The company told PEOPLE it has created umbilical cord keepsakes for stars like Megan Fox and Vanessa Hudgens, proving this trend has a bit of sparkle in Hollywood.

Welcoming Baby Number Four

On November 19, the rapper posted the first photos of her newborn baby boy on Instagram. Though she has not yet shared his name, fans saw the sweet little one snoozing peacefully in a New England Patriots cap and onesie, a cute nod to Diggs, 31, who plays wide receiver for the team.

She also shared a heartfelt photo of herself, Diggs, and their new baby in the hospital just after delivery. The baby’s face was blurred but the warmth of the moment came through as Cardi held him close. She included another picture of the newborn in his tiny outfit.

In her caption, she wrote, “11/4 🧸🩶🏈,” revealing the baby boy’s birthday.

A Big Blended Family

This new little one is Cardi’s first child with Diggs. She is already mom to daughters Kulture and Blossom and her son Wave, all with ex Offset. Diggs is the father of two daughters, Nova and Charliee. With the family growing on both sides, this golden keepsake marks the beginning of a brand new chapter, and Cardi clearly knows how to make every moment shine.

cardi b
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Meek MillMeek Mill speaks on stage at the "Justice for All: Reforming a Broken System" at the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 2 on November 06, 2019 in New York City.
MusicMeek Mill Calls for Real Rap, Over ‘Bubble Gum Rap’Kayla Morgan
JT speaks onstage during The Black Beauty Talks with rap icon JT at The Times Center on February 18, 2025 in New York City.
MusicJT Says She May Quit Live Shows After Orlando Crowd ReactionKayla Morgan
The Weeknd performs onstage during the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
MusicThe Weeknd’s Tour Crosses $1 Billion Mark, Sets Record for Male Solo ArtistJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect