Cardi B Turns Her Baby’s First Moments into Gold

Cardi B has never been known for subtlety, and now she has made even the tiniest part of motherhood shine. After welcoming her fourth child and her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, the rapper found a surprisingly creative way to celebrate his arrival. She decided to turn a piece of his umbilical cord into a gold chrome treasure that looks like it belongs in a museum for cool parents.

The keepsake was crafted by Mommy Made Encapsulation, a company that turns important post-birth items into lasting mementos. PEOPLE reported that Cardi had the company create the special piece.

How the Golden Keepsake Works

According to the company’s website, the keepsake is the baby’s “umbilical cord dehydrated in the shape of a heart and then dipped in gold chrome.” It normally costs fifty dollars, though the company also offers a five hundred dollar Placenta Encapsulation Service that transforms a placenta into pills.

A behind-the-scenes video from Mommy Made Encapsulation shows someone shaping Cardi’s new heart-shaped cord. Another clip reveals that she also requested a placenta print, another one of their artistic services.

A Growing Celebrity Trend

Cardi is not the only famous parent turning biology into souvenirs. The company told PEOPLE it has created umbilical cord keepsakes for stars like Megan Fox and Vanessa Hudgens, proving this trend has a bit of sparkle in Hollywood.

Welcoming Baby Number Four

On November 19, the rapper posted the first photos of her newborn baby boy on Instagram. Though she has not yet shared his name, fans saw the sweet little one snoozing peacefully in a New England Patriots cap and onesie, a cute nod to Diggs, 31, who plays wide receiver for the team.

She also shared a heartfelt photo of herself, Diggs, and their new baby in the hospital just after delivery. The baby’s face was blurred but the warmth of the moment came through as Cardi held him close. She included another picture of the newborn in his tiny outfit.

In her caption, she wrote, “11/4 🧸🩶🏈,” revealing the baby boy’s birthday.

A Big Blended Family