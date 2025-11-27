This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: November 27

On this date, Nov. 27, the chopper rap sensation Twista was born. Also on this day, Lionel Richie finally sat atop the charts, and Ludacris dropped a new album. Follow along to discover all the breakthrough hits, cultural milestones, and notable performances from Nov. 27 throughout hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B have released epic albums and singles on this date:

Ludacris released his third studio album, Word of Mouf. The GRAMMY-nominated album featured four charted singles and reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200. 2001: Busta Rhymes released Genesis, his fifth studio album. It entered at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and shipped over 185,000 copies within its first week.

Ja Rule released the supporting single "Always on Time" from his third studio album, Pain Is Love. The hit single topped both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. 2007: CunninLynguists released their fourth album, Dirty Acres. It was the group's first project under their independent label, APOS Music.

Ghostface Killah and Sheek Louch dropped their collaborative studio album, Wu Block. The album featured guest performers such as Raekwon, Jadakiss, and Method Man, making it a top hit with hip-hop heads. 2020: Lil Wayne released a double-disc mixtape titled No Ceilings 3. Hosted by DJ Khaled, the mixtape featured guest appearances from lyricists such as Young Thug, Drake, and Gudda Gudda.

Cultural Milestones

Nov. 27 has seen cultural milestones by celebrated artists:

Lionel Richie's "Truly" claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, marking his first No. 1 single as a solo artist. 2013: The music video for Eminem's "Rap God" premiered on Vevo. It featured a parody of the fictional character, Max Headroom.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this date, top artists enlivened the stage with their performances:

50 Cent performed at a bat mitzvah. During his performance of "In Da Club" he changed the lyrics to "Go shorty, it's your bat mitzvah; we gonna party like it's your bat mitzvah." He was reportedly paid $500,000 for the performance. 2015: The Weeknd delivered a pulsating performance during his The Madness Fall Tour at the Canada Life Center in Winnipeg.

The Weeknd delivered a pulsating performance during his The Madness Fall Tour at the Canada Life Center in Winnipeg. 2016: Rihanna thrilled her Abu Dhabi fans by delivering an electrifying performance of her popular singles during the ANTI World Tour at du Arena in the U.A.E.