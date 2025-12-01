ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Register to win advanced screening tickets to see the new SpongeBob Movie: “Search for SquarePants”

Register for your chance to win tickets to see the new SpongeBob movie: The Search for SquarePants. SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t miss…

Donnell Crawford

Register for your chance to win tickets to see the new SpongeBob movie: The Search for SquarePants. SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t miss cinematic event ever…The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBobsets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman – a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate – on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.

For the “SpongeBob: Search for SquarePants Advanced Screening" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on Dec. 01, 2025 and 11:59 PM on Dec. 9th, 2025, by visiting www.power98fm.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on Dec. 10th, 2025, and upon verification, winner will receive a pair of tickets to the "SpongeBob: Search for SquarePants Advanced Screening on Dec. 13th, 2025.  The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $20. Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Otherwise, WPEG-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!

LocalNorth Carolina
Donnell CrawfordAuthor
Related Stories
Snacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!
ContestsSnacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Static_Venue_Digital-Main-Event-Page-808x504_B2k-BowWow_2026_Regional_FirstHorizonColiseum_0418-6164f78b25
All ContestsRegister To Win: The Boys 4 Life Tour – B2K + Bow Wowabittle
Register to win complimentary tickets to see “After Shock”
All ContestsRegister to win complimentary tickets to see “After Shock”Donnell Crawford
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect