Stefon Diggs Drops One Word and Sparks Cardi B Marriage Buzz

Sometimes all it takes is one tiny word to send the internet into detective mode. That is exactly what happened when Stefon Diggs accepted a simple gift from the New England Patriots' Spanish media team. They handed him a hoodie that said “Español” across the front, and Diggs decided to thank them in Spanish. It was a cute moment, a little playful, and nothing unusual. Then he added two words that shook social media awake.

“Patriots Español, gracias,” he said. “Yo quiero uno más…for mi esposa.”

Just like that, everyone wanted to know the same thing. Did Stefon Diggs actually call Cardi B his wife on purpose, or was he just being affectionate the way couples sometimes are? He did not pause or wink or slow down for dramatic effect. He just tossed the word “wife” out there like it was no big deal.

A Mini Hoodie for a Mini Fan

Before anyone could even finish screenshotting the moment, Diggs kept going.

“Actually, give me two. A mini one,” he added, explaining he wanted another hoodie for their newborn son who arrived earlier this month.

That comment only made people even more curious. The arrival of their baby boy had already kicked off engagement rumors after fans noticed a very large ring on Cardi’s finger in the first photos she posted. The photos introduced the world to their son, nicknamed Baby Brim, and the ring looked so sparkly and so perfectly placed that many assumed it was a sign.

TMZ quickly stepped in to calm things down, confirming through its sources that the ring was not an engagement ring at all.

Cardi B on New Beginnings

Whether they are married or not, Cardi has made it clear she is in a new phase of her life. In her post announcing Baby Brim’s birth, she reflected on everything changing around her.

“My last chapter was the beginning of a new season,” she wrote. “Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

Diggs Shares His Excitement

For his part, Diggs has been open about how excited he is to be a dad with Cardi. Ahead of the baby’s arrival, he told People that he could not wait for all the fun and chaos that comes with raising a child.

“I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around,” he joked.

So Are They Married?