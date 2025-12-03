Omarion Remembers His Teen Romance With Solange

Sometimes old memories pop up when you least expect them, and when they do, they can make you smile. That is exactly what happened when Omarion recently looked back on a sweet chapter from his teenage years. During a fun and honest conversation with his B2K group mates, the singer opened up about a short but meaningful relationship he once had with Solange.

On the Tuesday, Dec. 2 episode of Funny Marco Open Thoughts, Marco asked the group who they tried to talk to when they were younger. The answers quickly turned into a walk down memory lane. After Lil Fizz shared that he once tried to get Ashanti’s attention, Omarion surprised everyone by revealing that he actually dated Solange for a brief time when they were teenagers.

A Tour That Sparked Teen Romance

Omarion explained how their young romance began while traveling overseas for the first time with B2K. "Destiny's Child invited us to our first overseas tour in B2K. And me and Solange, we ended up being boyfriend and girlfriend for that little short period of that tour," Omarion explained.

The relationship did not last long, but it clearly left a positive impression. Omarion also shared that Solange gave him "rocks," which he suggested were healing stones or crystals. "She was deep," he said.

When Marco asked if Omarion still missed her, he did not hesitate to answer honestly. He admitted that he did, but also made it clear that time has changed everything. Life, as he put it, has simply moved forward.

Other B2K Crushes and Close Friends

The conversation did not stop with Omarion. Fellow B2K member Raz B also shared a personal story from his younger days. He said that he and Raven-Symoné, who is now married, were once close friends. "I remember she pulled up on me, she gave me a nice little kiss and, you know, we just remained friends," he said.

These stories added to the playful and reflective mood of the interview, showing how even big stars once had simple teenage crushes and friendships just like everyone else.

A Friendship That Lasted Into Adulthood

Years after their brief teenage relationship, the bond between Omarion and Solange remained positive. In a 2015 Instagram post, reported by Hello Beautiful, Solange shared a throwback photo of the two of them from their younger days and called them "little teenage boos." She added a joke about keeping the relationship quiet back then. "But used to have hide it because I was scared dem b2k fans would try to cut me, lol," she joked.

Their friendship continued well into adulthood. After Solange divorced her first husband, Daniel Smith, she appeared in Omarion’s 2006 music video for "Ice Box." The moment showed that even after time, growth, and changes, there was still mutual respect between them.

Looking Back With Gratitude