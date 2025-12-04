Why Chris Brown’s Manager Is Confident About a Future Super Bowl Halftime Show

For most artists, the Super Bowl halftime show is a dream. For Chris Brown, according to his manager, it is more like a destination already written into the future. As Brown celebrates major milestones across music, touring, and awards, his longtime manager Anthony "Ant" Wilson says he truly believes the superstar will one day take over the biggest stage in sports and entertainment.

In a recent conversation with Billboard, Wilson did not speak in maybes. “I also think the Super Bowl would be a great place for him,” Wilson said. “I believe it will happen.” Asked whether anything official is already in motion, Wilson kept expectations grounded while leaving the door open. “We’ll just see.”

A Special Moment in a Long Career

Wilson confidence comes at a meaningful time in Brown career. This year marked the twentieth anniversary of his self titled debut album and the breakout hit “Run It!,” the song that first pushed him into global stardom as a teenager. Twenty years later, Brown is still releasing charting music and filling arenas and stadiums around the world.

He began 2025 with a major win at the Grammy Awards, taking home Best R&B Album for 11:11 (Deluxe). It was his second victory in that category after more than a decade. The success has continued into the next awards season. Brown now heads into the 2026 Grammys with two more nominations tied to his collaboration with Bryson Tiller on “It Depends.”

The Biggest Tour of His Career

On the road, Brown just completed the largest tour of his career to date. The Breezy Bowl XX World Tour marked his first full stadium run and stretched across 48 shows in 39 cities. According to Billboard Boxscore, the tour earned roughly 300 million dollars and attracted an estimated two million fans worldwide.

Those numbers reflect more than commercial success. They show that Brown remains a powerful live performer with a global audience two decades into his career.

Acting Returns to the Plan

While music and touring continue to dominate, Wilson says Brown is once again serious about acting. “He loves and wants to act,” Wilson said, explaining that Brown has been taking acting classes as part of a reset. The focus right now is preparation and growth before choosing the right role.

It reflects a broader vision for the next stage of his career, one that includes more than albums and concerts.

Big Moves Beyond Music

Beyond his work with Brown, Wilson is also expanding his own film and television ventures. He collaborates with 50 Cent on a company called Green Light Gang, which currently has dozens of television projects in development along with several films.

Wilson also revealed that plans are underway to launch a production company based in Shreveport, Louisiana, further growing his footprint in entertainment.

A Super Bowl Moment in the Making

With Grammy wins, a record breaking stadium tour, renewed acting goals, and steady global relevance, Wilson belief in a future Super Bowl appearance does not sound like wishful thinking. For now, there is no official deal, no announcement, and no timeline. But the confidence behind his words is clear.