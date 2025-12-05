Clipse Talk Fakeness in AI and the Power of Performing at the Vatican

What happens when two of hip hop’s sharpest voices stop by Reddit to answer fan questions? You get jokes, honesty, and a few surprising truths. In a recent Ask Me Anything session, Clipse members Malice and Pusha T discussed a range of topics, including artificial intelligence in music, performing at the Vatican, and their extended hiatus from making music together. The conversation was laid back but full of meaning.

Their Take on Artificial Intelligence in Music

One fan jumped straight into one of today’s biggest topics by asking, “How do you both feel about the rise of AI in music?” Malice did not hold back with his answer. “Just what the world needs, more fakeness!”

His reaction showed clear concern about how artificial intelligence could affect real creativity and honesty in music. For Malice, the idea of machines copying human emotion seems like a step in the wrong direction.

Pusha T followed up with a different angle. He admitted he has used the technology, but only in a limited way. “To be honest, I’ve only used AI in music to hear how features could potentially sound,” he wrote. “Usually singing hooks/features.” For him, AI is more of a tool for testing ideas, not something that replaces real artists.

A Surreal Moment at the Vatican

Another big topic in the AMA was Clipse making history earlier this year by becoming the first rappers to perform at the Vatican during the Grace for the World concert. For many fans, this moment felt unexpected and powerful.

Malice described the experience with real emotion. “It was definitely surreal,” he said. “I think the highpoint for us both was that we got to honor our parents in such a way, on a global platform. The architecture, the artwork, the access it was crazy.”

For the duo, the performance was not just about music. It was about family, faith, and standing on a stage few rappers ever imagined they would reach.

No Secret Songs from the Hiatus

Fans were also curious about the long break between 2010 and 2023, wondering if the duo secretly recorded music during that time. Pusha T made it clear that there is no hidden vault of unreleased tracks.

“There is no treasure trove of heat,” said Pusha T. “Everything we do, we use. We don’t make extra records. There’s never been a stockpiled batch of throwaways. Everything is always useful.”

His words showed how focused their process is. Clipse only records what they believe in, and nothing gets wasted or saved just for the sake of it.

Grammy Dreams and Classic Humor

When asked if they think they could win Grammys for Let God Sort Em Out, Malice answered with his usual sharp humor. “Is the back of my hand Black?????”

The response was playful but also confident, showing the group’s mix of seriousness and wit. They know their worth and are not shy about it.