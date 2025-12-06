This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 6

Dec. 6 was a notable turning point in hip-hop and R&B history. KRS-One released the song "Sound of da Police" on this date in 1993, and Eminem dropped his first greatest hits compilation in 2005. Take a trip down memory lane and discover other significant events linked to Dec. 6 in hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Dec. 6 has seen a plethora of album releases throughout the years:

The Roots dropped their 12th album, Undun. Incorporating neo-soul and indie influences, the album entered at No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2013: After an eight-year hiatus, Master P dropped his 13th studio album, The Gift.

Cultural Milestones

On Dec. 6, the hottest names in the game received major accolades for their contributions to the industry:

TLC took home the Artist of the Year trophy at the Billboard Music Awards gala held in New York. 2005: 50 Cent nabbed six awards, including Artist of the Year, during the Billboard Music Awards ceremony in Las Vegas.

Notable Recordings and Performances

New and seasoned artists delivered staggering performances on Dec. 6:

Stevie Wonder joined Coolio and L.V. live on stage to perform the award-winning single "Gangsta's Paradise" at the Billboard Music Awards ceremony in New York City. 2015: While paying tribute to Carole King at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, Aretha Franklin brought the house down with her rendition of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Dec. 6, had its share of controversies and challenges:

1995: Michael Jackson collapsed on stage while rehearsing for a TV special at the Beacon Theater.

Michael Jackson collapsed on stage while rehearsing for a TV special at the Beacon Theater. 2021: After the National Academy nominated Drake for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance, the musician turned down the GRAMMY nominations, criticizing the institution for being out of touch.