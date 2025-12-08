ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

50 Cent Calls Diddy His ‘Favorite Villain’ in Surprising Moment

For years, 50 Cent and Diddy have been hip-hop’s most talked-about rivals, trading jabs through songs, interviews, and especially social media. So when 50 Cent recently offered what sounded like…

Kayla Morgan
50 cent, diddy on a red carpet. 50 Cent Trolls Diddy With Jeffery Epstein Edit
Jamie McCarthy/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

For years, 50 Cent and Diddy have been hip-hop’s most talked-about rivals, trading jabs through songs, interviews, and especially social media. So when 50 Cent recently offered what sounded like a compliment toward Diddy, many fans did a double-take. The moment was half playful, half serious, and very on brand for the rapper who loves keeping people guessing.

Appearing on MS Now’s The Beat With Ari Melber, the rapper and media mogul spoke openly about his longtime rival not long after Netflix released its four-part docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which 50 Cent executive-produced. The timing made the conversation even more interesting, especially given Diddy’s legal troubles and recent sentencing.

Loading TikTok...

Talking Heroes and Villains

During the interview, Melber posed a simple but revealing question by asking 50 Cent about his favorite hero and villain. The rapper started by making it clear that he respects successful people, but he does not place them on a pedestal.

"I have a lot of guys that I look up to, their accomplishments," he began. "But I wouldn't call them my heroes."

Then came the moment that caught everyone’s attention. When asked about his favorite villain, 50 Cent named the person many already expected.

"My favorite villain? I kind of like Diddy," he said with a smile.

The room laughed, but the comment carried weight. For someone who has publicly mocked Diddy for years, calling him a “favorite villain” sounded like a strange mix of respect, irony, and playful teasing.

The conversation happened in the shadow of serious legal developments for Diddy. He was sentenced to 50 months with time served in October after being found guilty of two Mann Act violations. Around the same time, Netflix premiered Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part docuseries that examines his rise, influence, and ongoing controversies.

That project added another layer to the story because 50 Cent served as an executive producer. To some viewers, that looked like another shot fired at his longtime rival. To others, it seemed like a businessman backing a major media project. During the interview, 50 Cent pushed back on the idea that his involvement was driven by personal hatred.

Do They Really Have “Beef”?

Despite years of public jokes and sharp comments, 50 Cent insists that his relationship with Diddy is not fueled by the kind of hatred people assume.

While there is a long public record of 50 poking fun at Diddy’s legal troubles online, he denied having real “beef” with the Bad Boy Entertainment founder.

"They'll say we had beef for 20 years, but I have had hired both of his sons for different projects that I've worked on, both two different television shows, Quincy [Brown] and and Justin [Combs]," he said. "So I don't have that energy towards him, where we trying to hurt each other."

That statement surprised some fans. It shows that even with the jokes and public tension, 50 Cent has been willing to work with Diddy’s family in a professional setting. To him, that proves the feud is not as deep or personal as outsiders believe.

Clearing the Air on Good Morning America

Earlier, ahead of the Netflix premiere, 50 Cent addressed the situation again on Good Morning America. Speaking with anchor Robin Roberts, he explained why people think the two artists have had a 20-year feud and why he believes that idea has been misunderstood.

"What they consider a preexisting beef, for 20 years… [It’s] me being uncomfortable with him suggesting that he takes me shopping," he explained to GMA anchor Robin Roberts. "It was like a tester. Like, 'Maybe you’ll come play with me.' And… It’s not personal."

The explanation was classic 50 Cent. It mixed humor with honesty and showed how a small moment can grow into a huge rumor over time. What some fans saw as a fierce rivalry, he framed as discomfort that snowballed into a long-running joke.

A Rivalry That Feels More Like a Performance

To many hip-hop fans, the story of 50 Cent and Diddy has always felt larger than life. The insults, the social media posts, and the interviews have played out like episodes in a long-running show. Now, with Diddy facing serious legal consequences and 50 Cent stepping into the role of executive producer on a major documentary about him, the relationship looks even more complicated.

Calling Diddy his “favorite villain” may be 50 Cent’s way of acknowledging that their tension has always been part rivalry, part entertainment, and part business. He teases, critiques, and jokes, but he also keeps his distance from personal hatred.

In the end, 50 Cent’s recent comments suggest that what fans see as a deep and bitter feud may actually be something far messier and more human. It is a mix of competition, discomfort, humor, and history. And, as always with 50 Cent, it is delivered with a smile that makes it hard to tell where the joke ends and the truth begins.

50 CentDiddy
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Post Malone attends the Coachella Republic Records Jaegermeister Party at Republic House
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 9Bianca Barratt
A split image of Disclosure on the left and Leon Thomas on the right.
MusicDisclosure Teams With Leon Thomas for New Single ‘Deeper’Melissa Lianne
Roddy Ricch performs onstage at the 2019 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Coca-Cola at Staples Center on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicRoddy Ricch’s Third Album Faces Another Delay as Pre-Save Pages VanishJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect