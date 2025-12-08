50 Cent Calls Diddy His ‘Favorite Villain’ in Surprising Moment

For years, 50 Cent and Diddy have been hip-hop’s most talked-about rivals, trading jabs through songs, interviews, and especially social media. So when 50 Cent recently offered what sounded like a compliment toward Diddy, many fans did a double-take. The moment was half playful, half serious, and very on brand for the rapper who loves keeping people guessing.

Appearing on MS Now’s The Beat With Ari Melber, the rapper and media mogul spoke openly about his longtime rival not long after Netflix released its four-part docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which 50 Cent executive-produced. The timing made the conversation even more interesting, especially given Diddy’s legal troubles and recent sentencing.

Talking Heroes and Villains

During the interview, Melber posed a simple but revealing question by asking 50 Cent about his favorite hero and villain. The rapper started by making it clear that he respects successful people, but he does not place them on a pedestal.

"I have a lot of guys that I look up to, their accomplishments," he began. "But I wouldn't call them my heroes."

Then came the moment that caught everyone’s attention. When asked about his favorite villain, 50 Cent named the person many already expected.

"My favorite villain? I kind of like Diddy," he said with a smile.

The room laughed, but the comment carried weight. For someone who has publicly mocked Diddy for years, calling him a “favorite villain” sounded like a strange mix of respect, irony, and playful teasing.

Diddy’s Legal Situation and the Netflix Series

The conversation happened in the shadow of serious legal developments for Diddy. He was sentenced to 50 months with time served in October after being found guilty of two Mann Act violations. Around the same time, Netflix premiered Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four-part docuseries that examines his rise, influence, and ongoing controversies.

That project added another layer to the story because 50 Cent served as an executive producer. To some viewers, that looked like another shot fired at his longtime rival. To others, it seemed like a businessman backing a major media project. During the interview, 50 Cent pushed back on the idea that his involvement was driven by personal hatred.

Do They Really Have “Beef”?

Despite years of public jokes and sharp comments, 50 Cent insists that his relationship with Diddy is not fueled by the kind of hatred people assume.

While there is a long public record of 50 poking fun at Diddy’s legal troubles online, he denied having real “beef” with the Bad Boy Entertainment founder.

"They'll say we had beef for 20 years, but I have had hired both of his sons for different projects that I've worked on, both two different television shows, Quincy [Brown] and and Justin [Combs]," he said. "So I don't have that energy towards him, where we trying to hurt each other."

That statement surprised some fans. It shows that even with the jokes and public tension, 50 Cent has been willing to work with Diddy’s family in a professional setting. To him, that proves the feud is not as deep or personal as outsiders believe.

Clearing the Air on Good Morning America

Earlier, ahead of the Netflix premiere, 50 Cent addressed the situation again on Good Morning America. Speaking with anchor Robin Roberts, he explained why people think the two artists have had a 20-year feud and why he believes that idea has been misunderstood.

"What they consider a preexisting beef, for 20 years… [It’s] me being uncomfortable with him suggesting that he takes me shopping," he explained to GMA anchor Robin Roberts. "It was like a tester. Like, 'Maybe you’ll come play with me.' And… It’s not personal."

The explanation was classic 50 Cent. It mixed humor with honesty and showed how a small moment can grow into a huge rumor over time. What some fans saw as a fierce rivalry, he framed as discomfort that snowballed into a long-running joke.

A Rivalry That Feels More Like a Performance

To many hip-hop fans, the story of 50 Cent and Diddy has always felt larger than life. The insults, the social media posts, and the interviews have played out like episodes in a long-running show. Now, with Diddy facing serious legal consequences and 50 Cent stepping into the role of executive producer on a major documentary about him, the relationship looks even more complicated.

Calling Diddy his “favorite villain” may be 50 Cent’s way of acknowledging that their tension has always been part rivalry, part entertainment, and part business. He teases, critiques, and jokes, but he also keeps his distance from personal hatred.