Roddy Ricch’s Third Album Faces Another Delay as Pre-Save Pages Vanish

The release date for Roddy Ricch's highly anticipated project, The Navy Album, continues to be delayed and has created many unhappy supporters. Initially planned for December 2024, it has been postponed six times over nearly two years. Recent target dates have included Feb. 21, Apr. 25, July 18, Oct. 24, and Dec. 5, 2025, but pre-save pages tied to these timelines have disappeared from major platforms.

Ricch's album will be released through Bird Vision Entertainment and Atlantic Records, which is his first full-length release since his 2021 release, Live Life Fast. Ricch has been relatively quiet since the 2021 release, where he has only made a handful of guest appearances, with most of his fans still waiting for a full-length follow-up. The last two singles, "Survivor's Remorse," which was released in May 2024, and the most recent single, "Lonely Road," released in December 2024, show that Ricch is leaning toward a more introspective direction with themes of redemption.

Hot New Hip Hop reported the album's creative focus, with Ricch saying, "I mean, I feel like I'm just getting back to my roots of taking my time, being real lethal with my injection, if I will. Just trying to really just give it everything I got and being vulnerable as I can to my fans, allowing them into my life. They going to get a real experience, almost like a soundtrack, a movie experience of what my life is like. I'm really excited, bro."

With no formal statement from Ricch or his team, speculation continues to build around whether the project will make any of its projected timelines.