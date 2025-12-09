Christmas Movies Filmed in North Carolina and Where You Can Watch Them

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Carolinas! And now that December is here and Christmas is near, it's time to start watching some of our favorite Christmas movies. Luckily, for those of us in North Carolina, there are quite a few that were filmed right here in our home. Maybe you have a few that you already know and love, like Home Alone and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Well, here's the perfect chance to dive into a few more.

Check out a few of your favorite Christmas movies that were filmed in North Carolina and see how you can watch them this holiday season.

A Different Kind of Christmas

Starting with a classic. This 1996 film was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina. The story is about a single mom who is running for mayor and facing family drama when her father believes he's Santa. Pretty wild ride, isn't it?

You can stream the movie on Hallmark+, Tubi, YouTube, or Amazon Prime.

An Evergreen Christmas

The 2014 film is part of the multi-film Hallmark Channel's Christmas in Evergreen Series. It was filmed in Charlotte, NC. The film is about saving a family tree farm while focusing on the spirit of the holidays with small-town charm. The movie stars Naomi Judd, Charleene Closshey, Robert Loggia, and more.

You can stream the movie on Tubi, Fandango, Amazon Prime Video, or YouTube TV.

A Biltmore Christmas

Of course, one of the most beautiful places to visit during the holidays had to be featured in a Christmas film. The 2023 film follows writer Lucy as she's hired to write a remake of the original holiday movie from 1946. She finds herself traveling back in time and falling in love with the leading man.

You can stream the movie on Peacock, Hallmark+, Netflix, or Amazon Prime Video!