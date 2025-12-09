Ja Rule Calls Out 50 Cent Over Diddy Doc and Hints at His Own Exposé

What happens when hip hop rivalries meet true crime-style documentaries? According to Ja Rule, you get controversy, accusations, and the promise of even more drama. This week, the longtime feud between Ja Rule and 50 Cent heated up again after Ja publicly criticized Fifty for his role in a new Netflix documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs. Ja did not hold back, questioning both Fifty’s motives and his credibility.

Ja Rule Calls Out 50 Cent

On Sunday, Dec. 7, Ja Rule took to social media to blast 50 Cent for executive producing the four-part Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which centers on allegations surrounding the Bad Boy Entertainment founder. Ja accused Fifty of being fake in his concern for victims and suggested his true motivation was personal.

“Let's be real that n***a dgaf about the victims we ALL know why he did the doc,” Ja tweeted, alleging that Fifty had a personal agenda against Combs, famously known as Diddy. "Herman's a cancer to the culture if he cares so much then donate the profits to charities for domestic violence."

Ja’s comments quickly caught attention online, especially because he had previously taken a different tone toward Diddy. Last year, as allegations of sexual assault against Combs began to surface, Ja had publicly wished him “luck.” Now, his focus has shifted sharply toward Fifty, whom he accuses of using the documentary for personal gain rather than justice.

A Long Feud Reignited

The tension did not stop with one post. Ja Rule continued tweeting into Monday morning, Dec. 8, escalating the situation even further. He suggested that 50 Cent himself has enough controversy surrounding him to become the subject of a documentary. To support his point, Ja shared screenshots of old articles that detailed allegations involving Fifty, including claims that he assaulted a former partner and set fire to the Long Island home of the mother of his oldest child.

"I think I’m gonna start doing docs there’s A LOT to unpack here ALLEGEDLY… 🤦🏾‍♂️," Rule tweeted.

The idea of Ja Rule producing his own documentary about 50 Cent added another layer to their already famous rivalry. Their beef dates back more than two decades and has involved diss tracks, interviews, social media attacks, and business competition. Last week, Ja also called the G-Unit leader a “rat” for producing The Reckoning, showing that his anger over the project has been building.

Past Accusations Against 50 Cent Resurface

The renewed spotlight on 50 Cent has also revived discussions about past accusations made by women connected to him. One of the most high-profile accusers is model and influencer Daphne Joy, who is the mother of his youngest child, Sire Jackson. Last March, Joy responded after Fifty publicly trolled her when she was named as a “sex worker” in a lawsuit filed against Diddy.

Joy fired back by accusing her former partner of rape and abuse. In response, the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ artist filed a $1 million defamation lawsuit against her. The legal battle added yet another chapter to the complicated and often public conflicts surrounding the rapper and media businessman.

More Than Just Entertainment

Ja Rule’s criticism raises a larger question about who should tell these stories and why. While documentaries can raise awareness and bring important issues to light, Ja argues that motivation matters. In his view, 50 Cent’s history and personal grudges make him the wrong person to lead a project focused on justice for victims.