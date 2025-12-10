Beyoncé & Venus Williams Announced as 2026 Met Gala Chairs

Two icons are taking the helm as co-chairs for the 2026 Met Gala: Beyoncé and Venus Williams. Fans are excited as they will guide the most prestigious night in fashion into a new era.

The last time Beyoncé attended the Met Gala was in 2016, when the theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.” That appearance marked her seventh time walking the Met red carpet since her debut in 2008. Her 2012 Givenchy maternity-glow moment, her 2015 sheer jeweled “naked dress” that shut down the internet, and her 2016 latex-sculpted gown remain some of the most talked-about looks in Met history.

Venus has been a quiet force in the fashion world, on and off the court. From her signature beaded braids that inspired a generation to her EleVen clothing line and bold red carpet choices, she brings a unique combination of athletic innovation and high fashion.

First held in 1948, the Met Gala began as a fundraising dinner for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Over the decades, under the direction of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the gala transformed into the biggest night of fashion, celebrity, philanthropy, and art. Today, it raises millions annually for the Costume Institute and sets the tone for global style trends.