Burna Boy Performs Medley on Jimmy Fallon, Continues World Tour

The conclusion of Burna Boy's No Signs of Weakness Tour spurred an even further rise in his global popularity with respect to him being an artist and performer. He had gained experience performing during the tour and connecting with audiences around the world using rhythm. Additionally, touring has enabled him to maintain discipline while having a full schedule. Burna Boy's fourth time on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show was on a Sunday night and featured Millie Bobby Brown and Kenan Thompson. The show proved that Burna Boy is still popular around the world.

The artist performed a mashup of "Love" and "Update" live in front of a studio audience and performed with live instrumentation and eight musicians on stage by appearing on The Tonight Show. There were also two disco dancers and three backup singers on stage, which added to the lively show he put on during the tour. The medley featured the first and last singles of the year and served as the anchor for the No Sign of Weakness album cycle.

The twelfth song on the album, "Update," used a sample from Soul II Soul's "Back to Life," which gave the song a nostalgic feel. Both songs had themes of hope for the new year and living authentically without needing others' approval. At the 2026 GRAMMYs, "Love" was nominated for Best African Music Performance, and No Sign of Weakness was nominated for Best Global Music Album.

No Signs of Weakness was Burna Boy's first full-length album after the albums I Told Them... (2023) and Love, Damini (2022). The tour hit big U.S. cities and places around the world. Recently, shows in Minneapolis and Chicago were canceled, but shows in Atlanta, where his sister Nissi joined him on stage, went on as planned.