Charlotte Woman Give Hope to the Homeless

When you meet Ms. Deb, the founder of Block Love Charlotte, the first thing you feel is her heart. It’s a heart shaped by experience, strengthened by resilience, and poured daily into the people she calls her “block family.” She knows firsthand how isolating homelessness can be. The fear, the uncertainty, the longing to simply be seen. Out of that lived journey, she built something extraordinary: a movement of love, dignity, and community care that now stretches across Charlotte’s streets. Block Love Charlotte isn’t just an organization. It’s compassion in action.

Block Love Charlotte shows up where people need them most. Through street outreach to their Day Service Center on N. Graham Street, they provide hot meals, clothing, toiletries, sleeping bags, shoes, tents, and other essential items donated by the community. The center serves as a place of safety and connection. It’s a place where people experiencing homelessness can breathe, rest, and feel respected.

Since launching in 2020, Block Love has served more than 2.5 million meals, a powerful testament to consistency, community support, and Ms. Deb’s unwavering mission to meet people exactly where they are. Beyond meals and supplies, Block Love focuses on restoration and empowerment, supporting individuals navigating homelessness, domestic violence, and housing instability. Their work is built on real relationships that are grounded in dignity, love, and accountability.

Charlotte’s homelessness situation continues to grow. As of June 2024, Mecklenburg County recorded 2,784 people experiencing homelessness. That is a 3% increase from the previous year. Rising rent, limited affordable housing, and a 37% jump in eviction filings continue to push more Charlotte residents into crisis.

I had a chance to chat with Ms. Deb about Block Love and the work being done. Check out the powerful conversation below.