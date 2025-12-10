ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Farewell Upshaws! Netflix Drops Trailer for Final Season

Netflix recently unveiled the official trailer for the final season of The Upshaws, and fans everywhere are getting ready to bid a fond, messy, hilarious goodbye to one of our…

Ms. Jessica
Mike Epps of 'Dolemite Is my name' attends The IMDb Studio Presented By Intuit QuickBooks at Toronto 2019

(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Netflix recently unveiled the official trailer for the final season of The Upshaws, and fans everywhere are getting ready to bid a fond, messy, hilarious goodbye to one of our favorite families.  

The final run of The Upshaws, officially labeled Part 7,  consists of 12 episodes.  Fans can expect the Upshaws to face some major transitions, growing pains, lingering family conflicts, and perhaps consequences for past mistakes. But through it all, the message remains the same….no matter how messy life gets, family sticks together.  According to the show’s creators and executive producers, Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes, this final season is a chance to give the Upshaw family a proper send-off.  

The Upshaws  is about a hard working, tight-knit family in Indianapolis trying to make ends meet while navigating life’s ups and downs.  Mike Epps plays Bennie Upshaw, a well-intentioned but often chaotic mechanic striving to be the best husband and father he can be.  His wife Regina, played by Kim Fields, is the matriarch putting her foot down and keeping the household grounded.    Adding flavor and biting wit is Regina’s sister, Wanda Sykes as Lucretia Turner.  She is funny, opinionated, and never misses an opportunity to tell Bennie when he’s messed up.  Rounding out the Upshaw clan are their children, Aaliyah (Khali Spraggins), Maya (Journey Christine), Bernard Jr. (Jermelle Simon), and Bennie’s teenage son Kelvin (Diamond Lyons) from a previous relationship.  

When The Upshaws premiered in 2021, critics and audiences gave it positive feedback with viewers appreciating the show’s warm-hearted messiness. It evokes the spirit of ’90s sitcoms with a modern twist.

Part 7 of The Upshaws premieres on Netflix on January 19th.  

Ms. JessicaNetflixThe Girl Next DoorThe Upshaws
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
What's Good In The Hood with Ms. Jessica - Ms. Deb
Power 98Charlotte Woman Give Hope to the HomelessMs. Jessica
oscar the grouch glad trash bags
EntertainmentOscar the Grouch Lands Perfect Endorsement Deal With Glad Trash BagsBrandon Plotnick
Beyonce attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014
EntertainmentBeyoncé & Venus Williams Announced as 2026 Met Gala ChairsMs. Jessica
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect