Farewell Upshaws! Netflix Drops Trailer for Final Season

Netflix recently unveiled the official trailer for the final season of The Upshaws, and fans everywhere are getting ready to bid a fond, messy, hilarious goodbye to one of our favorite families.

The final run of The Upshaws, officially labeled Part 7, consists of 12 episodes. Fans can expect the Upshaws to face some major transitions, growing pains, lingering family conflicts, and perhaps consequences for past mistakes. But through it all, the message remains the same….no matter how messy life gets, family sticks together. According to the show’s creators and executive producers, Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes, this final season is a chance to give the Upshaw family a proper send-off.

The Upshaws is about a hard working, tight-knit family in Indianapolis trying to make ends meet while navigating life’s ups and downs. Mike Epps plays Bennie Upshaw, a well-intentioned but often chaotic mechanic striving to be the best husband and father he can be. His wife Regina, played by Kim Fields, is the matriarch putting her foot down and keeping the household grounded. Adding flavor and biting wit is Regina’s sister, Wanda Sykes as Lucretia Turner. She is funny, opinionated, and never misses an opportunity to tell Bennie when he’s messed up. Rounding out the Upshaw clan are their children, Aaliyah (Khali Spraggins), Maya (Journey Christine), Bernard Jr. (Jermelle Simon), and Bennie’s teenage son Kelvin (Diamond Lyons) from a previous relationship.

When The Upshaws premiered in 2021, critics and audiences gave it positive feedback with viewers appreciating the show’s warm-hearted messiness. It evokes the spirit of ’90s sitcoms with a modern twist.