Miguel Has a Second Album Ready but Cannot Release It

MIGUEL
Fans waited eight long years for Miguel’s return with a full album. When Caos finally arrived in late October, it felt like a victory lap. But now Miguel is revealing a twist. Another album is already finished, and his fans cannot hear it yet.

In a new interview with Genius, Miguel was asked if listeners would face another eight-year wait for his next project. He quickly shut that idea down. While he promised the gap would not be that long again, he surprised fans by sharing that a second, “better” album is already completed. The only problem is that his record label is stopping the release.

“If it was up to me, I’d put another album out before the tour starts,” he told the outlet.

Label Trouble and Contract Frustration

Miguel did not hold back when talking about his situation with RCA Records. According to the singer, his contract prevents him from releasing new music until late next year. He also made it clear that he is unhappy with the deal.

“I would sooner release it independently than to allow them to pick up the deal without it being a fair deal,” he added. “And it’s not a fair deal, and I’m happy to go on record about that.”

For fans, this means more new music exists, but legal and business issues are keeping it on hold for now.

Inside the Caos Era

Caos marks Miguel’s first studio album since 2017’s War & Leisure. The new project includes 12 tracks and only one guest feature from funk legend George Clinton. Between these two albums, Miguel kept busy with shorter releases, dropping the EP Te Lo Dije in 2019 and Art Dealer Chic 4 in 2021.

The gap between albums made Caos feel like a major comeback, and now the news of a second finished album makes the wait even more exciting and frustrating at the same time.

Life Beyond the Music

The 40-year-old singer has also been in the spotlight for his views on relationships. In November, he appeared on Get Got Pod and talked openly about dating, saying he does not “like to approach” when meeting potential partners.

His personal life has drawn quite the attention as well. It is unclear if he is still in a relationship with the mother of his child, Margaret Zhang. The two welcomed a son in 2024. This came about two years after Miguel’s divorce from Nazanin Mandi, his partner of 18 years.

For now, fans can enjoy Caos while waiting to see if Miguel’s unheard album ever breaks free from industry rules.

