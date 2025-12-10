The Powerball Jackpot is $930 Million: Here’s What NC & SC Players Need to Know

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $930 million, making it one of the biggest pots we have seen in recent years. The chance of winning is about 1 in 292.2 million.

Have you ever played Powerball? If not, I got you! Playing Powerball is straightforward. You pick five numbers from 1–69 and one “Powerball” number from 1–26. There are 9 ways to win: the jackpot requires matching all five white balls plus the red Powerball. Smaller prizes come from matching fewer numbers. For example, matching just the five white balls (without the red) nets you a fixed $1 million (before potential Power Play multipliers).

A standard ticket costs $2 and you can add the optional Power Play for an extra $1, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings by 2×, 3×, 4×, 5×, or sometimes 10× (depending on the jackpot’s size).

Winners can choose between the annuity (30 years of growing payments) or cash lump sum. The cash-option for this jackpot is roughly US $429 million before taxes. You must claim your prize in the state that sold your ticket and within 180 days of the drawing date.

If you’re playing in North Carolina or South Carolina, you can buy tickets in person at authorized retailers (gas stations, convenience stores, etc.). In North Carolina, you can also buy tickets online through the NCEL official website or app. Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 pm.

One of the biggest questions’ winners have is, “Do I have to reveal my identity if I win?”

If you win in North Carolina, the answer to that question is Yes. Your name, hometown, and the amount you won will become public record. NC law considers this information part of the public transparency process since lottery proceeds fund education programs. That means news outlets can publish your identity once your claim is processed.

South Carolina is one of the few states that offers stronger privacy protections for lottery winners. While SC does release some winner information, such as the prize amount and the city where the ticket was sold, the state does not automatically release your name to the public for large jackpot claims.

Whether you’re in Charlotte, Columbia, or anywhere in between, if you pick up a ticket this week, remember that big wins do happen. Who know, the next BIG winner could be you!

Here are some BIG winners from the Carolinas.