Aubrey O’Day Misses Night 2 of Danity Kane Tour: Here’s What Happened

Danity Kane fans are buzzing as the group’s long-awaited reunion tour, “The Untold Chapter Tour“, finally kicked off. For weeks before the first show, the group teased a mystery lineup,…

Danity Kane Members

(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Danity Kane fans are buzzing as the group’s long-awaited reunion tour, "The Untold Chapter Tour", finally kicked off. For weeks before the first show, the group teased a mystery lineup, keeping fans guessing which original members would hit the stage. When the curtain finally rose in San Fransisco on December 9, the spotlight was revealed: Aubrey O’Day, Aundrea Fimbres, and D. Woods.  

Formed in 2005 on MTV’s Making the Band 3, Danity Kane originally included five powerhouse vocalists, Aubrey O’Day, Aundrea Fimbres, D. Woods, Dawn Richard, and Shannon Bex. Over the years the group experienced chart-topping success, public highs and lows, multiple breakups and reunions, and a legacy as one of the most influential girl groups of the mid 2000s.  

NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: (U.S. TABS OUT) (L-R) Singers Andrea Fimbres, Shannon Bex, Wanita Woodgett, Dawn Richard, and Aubrey O' Day of Danity Kane pose for a photo backstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on August 7, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

For this tour, Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex chose not to participate. Fans learned that both had moved into new chapters of life. Concertgoers can still expect an energetic throwback to Danity Kane’s best moments. The setlist is packed with hits like“Show Stopper”, “Damaged”, “Ride for You”, and “Bad Girl”.

Unfortunately, the tour has already had a bit of a set back. On night two, Aubrey O’Day was absent from the stage. The singer took to her Instagram stories to share that she had been hospitalized and was recovering, which is why she wasn’t present for that show. "My loves… I am so sorry. I’ve become extremely sick and physically can’t make tonight’s show as I’m in the ER.” She thanked fans for their support and assured them she was focused on getting better so she could rejoin the tour soon.

Despite the lineup shifts and unexpected challenges, The Untold Chapter Tour continues to celebrate Danity Kane’s remarkable legacy. Check out the videos for some of their biggest hits below.

