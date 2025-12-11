Snoop Dogg Turns His Hit ‘Affirmation Song’ Into a Colorful Kids Book

Snoop Dogg is taking his kid-friendly energy straight from the screen to the bookshelf. After racking up millions of views with Doggyland: Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, the 54-year-old rapper is giving families another way to enjoy his upbeat messages. His new board book, Snoop Dogg’s Doggyland: Affirmations Song, turns the popular tune into a bright, interactive read made with young learners in mind.

In his chat with PEOPLE, Snoop shared that the move to books felt natural. “Doggyland's been killing it with our music and our videos, so it only made sense to bring the magic to the world of books,” he told the outlet. He also added that working with children’s publisher Little Bee “couldn't be a better fit.”

A Book With a Big Purpose

The first in a nine-book series, Affirmations Song includes the positive sayings from the original 2022 hit. It gives parents an easy way to sprinkle encouragement into everyday moments while keeping things fun. Snoop told PEOPLE that Little Bee understands the spirit of the project, explaining, “They understand what Doggyland is all about how to bring our fun and engaging methods of learning to kids in a whole new way.”

He even added a playful touch: “You know when you got the buzz from the bee and the woof from the dog that these books are going to make noise.”

Confidence, Color, and Cute Characters

Just like the 3D animated show Snoop created with Claude Brooks and October London, the book uses happy puppies, energetic colors and catchy rhythms to highlight self-love and confidence. Snoop said, “You can just be you and be accepted in Doggyland.” He explained that the characters represent diversity so kids “can learn to love each other from the beginning, because hate is what’s taught but love is what’s in their hearts.”

The familiar cast returns too. Bow Wizzle plays the guide, while Woofee, Yap Yap, Chow Wow and Barks-A-Locks explore new lessons and adventures that feel welcoming to all kids.

Building a World for Kids

Snoop has always wanted to make something that feels true to the culture he grew up in, while keeping it friendly enough for young viewers. “I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters,” he told PEOPLE.

That vision led him to teammates he trusts. “When I started to build my team, it was only right to partner with Claude, who created the iconic series, Hip Hop Harry, which built the blueprint to diverse kids programming, and October London, a talented singer and writer.”

More Doggyland Books Are on the Way

The upcoming lineup stretches into 2027 and includes board books, sound books and activity books. Titles include:

Counting Numbers Song Sound Book (Spring 2026)

Family Barbecue (Summer 2026)

Ultimate Sticker and Activity Book (Fall 2026)

Jingle Bells (Fall 2026)

Hello, Good Morning (Spring 2027)

Just Breathe (Spring 2027)

Paw-some Puffy Sticker and Activity Book (Summer 2027)

Eat Your Veggies (Fall 2027)

When You Can Get It