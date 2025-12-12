ContestsEvents
Snoop Dogg Steps In as Team USA’s First Honorary Coach

Kayla Morgan
Snoop Dogg learns about the pole vault on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track &amp; Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Team USA is adding a familiar and respected voice to its lineup as the Winter Olympics approach. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced on Thursday, Dec. 11, that Snoop Dogg, 54, has been named the organization’s first-ever honorary coach ahead of the Milan Cortina Games in February.

The decision follows the strong connection Snoop formed with athletes and viewers during the Paris Summer Olympics, where he became one of the standout personalities.

In a statement on Dec. 11, he explained his approach clearly: "I’m just here to cheer, uplift and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines." He emphasized that “Team USA athletes are the real stars."

Supporting Athletes Behind the Scenes

Snoop highlighted why the role matters to him. “This team represents the best of what sport can be: talent, heart and hustle. If I can bring a little more love and motivation to that, that’s a win for me.” His focus centers on reinforcing what athletes and staff already bring to the table.

According to the USOPC, Snoop will "lend his voice to help raise awareness and resources" for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation Team USA Fund. He will also support "the team behind the team" including coaches, medical experts, administrators and partners who help athletes prepare at the highest level.

Why the USOPC Chose Snoop

The committee praised Snoop’s "passion for community, mentorship and elevating young people" and expressed confidence that he will contribute meaningfully to Team USA’s culture. They said they look forward to him adding "his signature humor and heart to help motivate Team USA athletes on their road to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and beyond."

USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland described how effortlessly he connected with athletes. "From the moment Snoop met Team USA athletes, there was an instant connection — mutual respect, genuine curiosity and a lot of laughter," she phim as a member of the Team Behind the Team.”

Building on His Paris Olympics Impact

Snoop’s new appointment continues the momentum from the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, where he carried the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony and performed during the Closing Ceremonies. He attended with his granddaughter and made time for "grandpa's duties" like tying her shoes between events, giving fans a glimpse into his family-centered approach.

With his blend of visibility, encouragement and genuine interest in athletes, Snoop Dogg enters the Winter Games ready to support Team USA as they head toward Milan Cortina 2026.

Snoop Dogg
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
