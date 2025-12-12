Snoop Dogg Steps In as Team USA’s First Honorary Coach

Team USA is adding a familiar and respected voice to its lineup as the Winter Olympics approach. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced on Thursday, Dec. 11, that Snoop Dogg, 54, has been named the organization’s first-ever honorary coach ahead of the Milan Cortina Games in February.

The decision follows the strong connection Snoop formed with athletes and viewers during the Paris Summer Olympics, where he became one of the standout personalities.

In a statement on Dec. 11, he explained his approach clearly: "I’m just here to cheer, uplift and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines." He emphasized that “Team USA athletes are the real stars."

Supporting Athletes Behind the Scenes

Snoop highlighted why the role matters to him. “This team represents the best of what sport can be: talent, heart and hustle. If I can bring a little more love and motivation to that, that’s a win for me.” His focus centers on reinforcing what athletes and staff already bring to the table.

According to the USOPC, Snoop will "lend his voice to help raise awareness and resources" for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation Team USA Fund. He will also support "the team behind the team" including coaches, medical experts, administrators and partners who help athletes prepare at the highest level.

Why the USOPC Chose Snoop

The committee praised Snoop’s "passion for community, mentorship and elevating young people" and expressed confidence that he will contribute meaningfully to Team USA’s culture. They said they look forward to him adding "his signature humor and heart to help motivate Team USA athletes on their road to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and beyond."

USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland described how effortlessly he connected with athletes. "From the moment Snoop met Team USA athletes, there was an instant connection — mutual respect, genuine curiosity and a lot of laughter," she phim as a member of the Team Behind the Team.”

Building on His Paris Olympics Impact

Snoop’s new appointment continues the momentum from the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, where he carried the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony and performed during the Closing Ceremonies. He attended with his granddaughter and made time for "grandpa's duties" like tying her shoes between events, giving fans a glimpse into his family-centered approach.