Register To Win: A Night of Laughter with Sherri Shepherd

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.

For the “A Night of Laughter with Sherri Shepherd” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 12/22/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 1/4/26 by visiting Power98FM.com or V1019.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 1/5/26 and, upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to A Night of Laughter with Emmy Award–winning comedian Sherri Shepherd, performing January 9th or January 10th at Headliners Uptown Charlotte, located at 225 East 6th Street. Prize valued at approximately $100. Prize provided courtesy of Headliners CLT. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of each participating station’s website.