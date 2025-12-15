This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 15

On this day in 2009, Jay-Z launched his single "On to the Next One" from his album The Blueprint 3. It entered both Billboard's Hot 100 and Rap Songs chart, peaking at No. 37 and No. 5, respectively. Ludacris also released his song "Good Lovin" on this date in 2014. The track earned the favor of critics and fans, prompting the Fast & Furious actor to add it to his 2015 album Ludaversal.