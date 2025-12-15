This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 15
On this day in 2009, Jay-Z launched his single “On to the Next One” from his album The Blueprint 3. It entered both Billboard’s Hot 100 and Rap Songs chart,…
On this day in 2009, Jay-Z launched his single "On to the Next One" from his album The Blueprint 3. It entered both Billboard's Hot 100 and Rap Songs chart, peaking at No. 37 and No. 5, respectively. Ludacris also released his song "Good Lovin" on this date in 2014. The track earned the favor of critics and fans, prompting the Fast & Furious actor to add it to his 2015 album Ludaversal.
Read on to learn more about other notable events from Dec. 15 that have changed hip-hop and R&B history, including album releases and jaw-dropping performances.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These albums from Dec. 15 are worth a listen:
- 1992: Dr. Dre dropped his debut album, The Chronic, via Death Row Records. It featured contributions from various artists, including Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, and Daz Dillinger, and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.
- 1998: DJ Clue launched his debut studio album, The Professional. This record brought together some of the industry's biggest names, such as Jadakiss, Nas, Ja Rule, Jay-Z, and Missy Elliott. It reached No. 3 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard 200.
- 1998: Mystikal unveiled his 16-track third LP, Ghetto Fabulous. The project turned out to be Mystikal's final collaboration with No Limit Records. It peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
- 2014: Over a decade after his sophomore album, Voodoo, D'Angelo's third studio album, Black Messiah, was rolled out via RCA Records. It reached the summit of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and earned the fifth spot on the US Billboard 200.
- 2017: Eminem released Revival, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and became his eighth consecutive No. 1 album. It featured several guest appearances, including Beyoncé on "Walk on Water" and Alicia Keys on "Like Home."
Cultural Milestones
These cultural moments from Dec. 15 are etched into the memories of many hip-hop and R&B fans:
- 2009: The Recording Industry Association of America crowned Lil Wayne's "Lollipop" as the best-selling ringtone in music history at the time, after 5 million sales. Upon its release in 2008, the single dominated the Hot 100 for five weeks.
- 2019: Future delivered an electrifying performance during the Rolling Loud Festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. He headlined the event along with Chance the Rapper and A$AP Rocky. Other acts included Megan Thee Stallion, Tyga, and Ski Mask the Slump God.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Dec. 15 has witnessed some tragic events:
- 1979: Jackie Brenston, who was a member of Ike Turner's band King of Rhythm, died from a heart attack at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 49. His most notable recording was "Rocket 88," which topped the Billboard R&B chart in 1951.
- 2001: Rufus Thomas died from heart failure at 84. He was known for tracks such as "Walking the Dog," "The Breakdown," and "Do the Funky Chicken." He also released several duets with his daughter Carla, including "Cause I Love You," which became a regional hit.
If you're planning to hang out with your friends who enjoy hip-hop and R&B, feel free to share these events from Dec. 15 with them.