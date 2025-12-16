LaKeith Stanfield Set to Play Dennis Rodman in ’48 Hours in Vegas’

LaKeith Stanfield has officially signed on to play Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas, a film that brings one of the NBA’s most talked-about side stories to the big screen.

Almost two years after Jonathan Majors was dropped from the role and Lionsgate exited the project, the studio is back on board with Stanfield set to play the former Chicago Bulls forward in the Rick Famuyiwa-helmed film, which Jordan VanDina co-wrote with the director, as reported by Deadline.

The movie is inspired by the untold story of Rodman’s legendary trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals. Titled 48 Hours in Vegas, the film follows two whirlwind days in Sin City, capturing Rodman’s madcap and possibly true adventures at a moment when the Bulls were chasing another championship.

At the time, Rodman was a key piece of one of the greatest teams in basketball history. Instead of staying locked in with his teammates, he vanished to Las Vegas, leaving coaches, fans, and the media stunned. That brief disappearance became a lasting part of Rodman’s legend, symbolizing his refusal to fit the mold of a traditional sports star.

A Film Built Around a Sports Myth

Rather than focusing on the entire arc of Rodman’s career, 48 Hours in Vegas zooms in on this single, unbelievable episode. By narrowing the story to just two days, the film aims to explore the pressure, freedom, and chaos surrounding a player who lived loudly, even during the NBA Finals.

The project is being produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood. Executive producers include Ari Lubet, Dennis Rodman, and Lucy Kitada. Nikki Baida will co-produce.

Rodman’s involvement as an executive producer suggests the movie will reflect his own perspective on the infamous trip. That could mean a story that leans into the humor and excess while still showing the stakes of stepping away from the game at such a critical moment.

Why LaKeith Stanfield Makes Sense as Rodman

LaKeith Stanfield is a versatile actor and rapper known for his unique performances in films like Get Out, Sorry to Bother You, Knives Out, and Judas and the Black Messiah, earning an Oscar nomination for the latter. He rose to prominence with his debut in Short Term 12, starred as Darius in the acclaimed FX series Atlanta.

Stanfield’s strength has always been his ability to play characters who feel unpredictable and layered. That quality fits Rodman, a player who was never just about rebounds and defense, but about attitude, confidence, and constant surprise.