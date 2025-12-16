ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

LaKeith Stanfield Set to Play Dennis Rodman in ’48 Hours in Vegas’

LaKeith Stanfield has officially signed on to play Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas, a film that brings one of the NBA’s most talked-about side stories to the big…

Kayla Morgan
Lakeith Stanfield arrives at a screening of the Oscars on April 26, 2021 in London.
Photo by Alberto Pezzali-Pool/Getty Images

LaKeith Stanfield has officially signed on to play Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas, a film that brings one of the NBA’s most talked-about side stories to the big screen.

Almost two years after Jonathan Majors was dropped from the role and Lionsgate exited the project, the studio is back on board with Stanfield set to play the former Chicago Bulls forward in the Rick Famuyiwa-helmed film, which Jordan VanDina co-wrote with the director, as reported by Deadline.

The movie is inspired by the untold story of Rodman’s legendary trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals. Titled 48 Hours in Vegas, the film follows two whirlwind days in Sin City, capturing Rodman’s madcap and possibly true adventures at a moment when the Bulls were chasing another championship.

At the time, Rodman was a key piece of one of the greatest teams in basketball history. Instead of staying locked in with his teammates, he vanished to Las Vegas, leaving coaches, fans, and the media stunned. That brief disappearance became a lasting part of Rodman’s legend, symbolizing his refusal to fit the mold of a traditional sports star.

A Film Built Around a Sports Myth

Rather than focusing on the entire arc of Rodman’s career, 48 Hours in Vegas zooms in on this single, unbelievable episode. By narrowing the story to just two days, the film aims to explore the pressure, freedom, and chaos surrounding a player who lived loudly, even during the NBA Finals.

The project is being produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood. Executive producers include Ari Lubet, Dennis Rodman, and Lucy Kitada. Nikki Baida will co-produce.

Rodman’s involvement as an executive producer suggests the movie will reflect his own perspective on the infamous trip. That could mean a story that leans into the humor and excess while still showing the stakes of stepping away from the game at such a critical moment.

Why LaKeith Stanfield Makes Sense as Rodman

LaKeith Stanfield is a versatile actor and rapper known for his unique performances in films like Get Out, Sorry to Bother You, Knives Out, and Judas and the Black Messiah, earning an Oscar nomination for the latter. He rose to prominence with his debut in Short Term 12, starred as Darius in the acclaimed FX series Atlanta.

Stanfield’s strength has always been his ability to play characters who feel unpredictable and layered. That quality fits Rodman, a player who was never just about rebounds and defense, but about attitude, confidence, and constant surprise.

With Stanfield in the lead and Rick Famuyiwa directing, 48 Hours in Vegas looks set to turn a legendary NBA detour into a focused, energetic film that blends sports history with pure personality.

Dennis RodmanLaKeith Stanfield
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Rob Reiner and Wife Found Dead By Their Daughter in LA Home, Son Alleged Killer
EntertainmentRob Reiner and Wife Found Dead By Their Daughter in LA Home, Son Alleged KillerRandi Moultrie
Director Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner attend the Premiere of Verticle Entertainment's "Shock And Awe" at The London West Hollywood on July 9, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.
EntertainmentRob Reiner and Wife Found Dead as Police Reportedly Question SonKayla Morgan
(L-R) Presenters Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon and Loretta Devine speak onstage during the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
Entertainment‘Waiting to Exhale’ Cast Looks Back With Love as the Film Turns 30Kayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect