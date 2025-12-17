ContestsEvents
Hot Girl Summer Swimwear Billboard Use Triggers Lawsuits Against Roc Nation

Two models who appeared in promotional images for Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer swimwear line are reportedly suing Roc Nation, saying their photos were used far beyond what they…

Kayla Morgan
Megan Thee Stallion walks the runway at Hot Girl Summer by Megan Thee Stallion during Paraiso Miami Swim Week at The Paraiso Tent on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Hot Girl Summer

Two models who appeared in promotional images for Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer swimwear line are reportedly suing Roc Nation, saying their photos were used far beyond what they agreed to. The models claim images meant for social media ended up towering over city streets on billboards. It's important to note that Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, is not named as a defendant in either lawsuit and is not accused of any wrongdoing.

According to legal documents reviewed by Billboard, New York-based models Janelle Delacruz and Tonoia Wade filed separate but nearly identical lawsuits on Tuesday, Dec. 16. The complaints allege that the Jay-Z founded company hired them for an April photoshoot connected to the Hot Girl Summer swimwear line, which launched in May.

From social posts to billboards

According to the outlet, Delacruz and Wade say they were paid for the shoot but with limits. Delacruz received $5,000 and Wade was paid $8,700, plus agency fees. Their contracts allegedly allowed their photos to be used only for social media advertising.

The lawsuits claim those limits were crossed. The images reportedly appeared on billboards in Los Angeles and three other U.S. cities. According to the models, that use went beyond the scope of what they signed up for.

Both lawsuits state, in identical language, "Roc Nation had a limited license to use plaintiff's likeness from the April 30, 2025, photoshoot. Defendant knew that it did not have plaintiff's consent and did not make any attempt to notify plaintiff that plaintiff's likeness would be used without plaintiff's consent."

Because of that alleged misuse, Delacruz and Wade argue Roc Nation was "unjustly enriched." They are seeking unspecified damages for breach of contract, misappropriation of likeness, and false advertising.

Who is and is not involved

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, is not named as a defendant in either lawsuit and is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Bassil Hamideh, the attorney representing both models, told Billboard that he and his team "look forward to vindicating our clients' rights and trying these cases."

He added, "We take models' rights very seriously,” and said, “We consider Roc Nation's unlawful conduct against our clients to be egregious."

For now, the case turns attention away from bikinis and summer vibes and toward contracts, consent, and who controls an image once the camera stops clicking.

