Mariah Carey to Headline 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

An icon is set to take center stage at one of the world’s biggest sporting events. Mariah Carey will headline the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The ceremony, titled Armonia (“Harmony”), will kick off at San Siro Olympic Stadium and set the tone for the Winter Games, which run Friday, February 6th - 22nd. While exact broadcast times are still to be announced, fans around the world can expect live coverage through NBC and its streaming partner Peacock.

Since bursting onto the scene in 1990 with her self-titled debut album, Mariah Carey has become one of the best-selling artists in history. Known for her vocal range, Carey has amassed 6 Grammy awards and 19 Billboard No. 1 hits. Her catalog includes timeless classics like “Vision of Love,” “Hero,” and the holiday favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The latter continues to break chart records and remains a cultural staple each winter.