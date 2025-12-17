Mariah Carey to Headline 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

ContestsEvents
An icon is set to take center stage at one of the world’s biggest sporting events. Mariah Carey will headline the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics….

Mariah Carey lights the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" at the Empire State Building on December 17, 2019

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

An icon is set to take center stage at one of the world’s biggest sporting events. Mariah Carey will headline the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The ceremony, titled Armonia (“Harmony”), will kick off at San Siro Olympic Stadium and set the tone for the Winter Games, which run Friday, February 6th - 22nd. While exact broadcast times are still to be announced, fans around the world can expect live coverage through NBC and its streaming partner Peacock.

Since bursting onto the scene in 1990 with her self-titled debut album, Mariah Carey has become one of the best-selling artists in history. Known for her vocal range, Carey has amassed 6 Grammy awards and 19 Billboard No. 1 hits. Her catalog includes timeless classics like “Vision of Love,” “Hero,” and the holiday favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The latter continues to break chart records and remains a cultural staple each winter.  

Whether you’re a die-hard Mariah fan or simply love Olympic pageantry, this performance is one fans won't want to miss!

Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
