Young Thug Proposes To Mariah The Scientist During Benefit Concert

Young Thug proposed to Mariah the Scientist onstage at his sold out benefit concert, Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends, in Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena.

Young Thug paused mid-performance, brought Mariah out in front of the crowd, and with the words “Will You Marry Me?” displayed on the big screens, got down on one knee and presented her with a dazzling engagement ring. Mariah said “yes” as cheers erupted from fans.

The proposal felt especially meaningful given the couple’s complicated and very public relationship history. Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist were first linked in 2021 and quickly became a fan-favorite couple. Mariah remained supportive during some of the most challenging periods of Thug’s career, including his ongoing legal issues, often standing by him both publicly and privately. Their bond, however, hasn’t been without turbulence.

In 2023, fans noticed signs that the couple had gone their separate ways. Social media unfollows, cryptic lyrics, and a noticeable absence from each other’s public appearances fueled breakup rumors. While neither explicitly addressed the split at the time, it became clear that they had taken space from one another. For many, it seemed like the relationship had quietly ended.

Fast forward to 2024, and subtle clues suggested the story wasn’t over. Fans began spotting the pair together again, and Mariah was seen attending events connected to Young Thug, sparking reconciliation rumors. This time, the couple appeared more intentional about keeping things private, letting actions speak louder than posts or interviews.