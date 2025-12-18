21 Savage Faces Backlash Over R. Kelly Sample on New Album Track

What Happened to the Streets? is the latest release by 21 Savage. This album features 15 songs filled with trap-style beats as well as themes of death, faithfulness, wealth, and the effects of fame. The closing song, “I Wish,” features Jawan Harris, and various artists such as Drake, GloRilla, Latto, Lil Baby, and others played a part in making it. Additionally, Metro Boomin, Southside, and many big names worked on the production for this record, which helped create a large variety of sounds while still holding true to classic trap vibes.

The final track revisits R. Kelly's 2000 song of the same name, a choice that has prompted backlash from listeners uneasy about linking new material to the legacy of an artist convicted of sex-related crimes. While some fans view the same sample as dusty and controversial, others consider it good art and don't care either way. This polarized response illustrates broader issues of sampling ethics across generations.

Critics and fans alike have questioned the inclusion of the sample, with some arguing that it risks forming problematic associations for younger listeners, even as others maintain that the interpolation serves a legitimate creative purpose. The controversy has placed heightened attention on the album's closing moments, especially as 21 Savage delivers one of his most personal verses.

"I wish Dolph would've Uber Eats them cookies instead/ I wish Nipsey stayed at home with Lauren, chilled in the bed," 21 Savage raps on the track before adding, "I wish Takeoff got sick and had to stay in Atlanta."

On the album, 21 Savage identifies himself as a soldier shaped by trauma and endurance, while honoring his deceased comrades Lil Keed and Takeoff on tracks such as “Atlanta Tears” and “Code of Honor.”Additional references honor Nipsey Hussle, Young Dolph, PnB Rock, Rich Homie Quan, King Von, Juice WRLD, and others whose deaths continue to weigh on the community.