A$AP Rocky Brings ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ to Life With Tim Burton Touch

A$AP Rocky is done playing the waiting game. After years of buildup, his album Don’t Be Dumb finally feels real, and it is arriving with serious movie energy.

On Tuesday, December 16, the Harlem rapper shared the official artwork for his long-awaited fourth album. The art was designed by legendary filmmaker Tim Burton, the creative mind behind Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and the late ’80s and early ’90s Batman movies. That alone was enough to get fans talking.

Rocky made the moment official with a loud message online. “SORRY 4 THE WAIT DON’T BE DUMB FINALLY HERE! THANKS TIM BURTON FOR HELPING ME MAKE THIS MOVIE! COMING SOON,” Rocky wrote on social media.

A Cover That Feels Like a Film

The album cover looks straight out of a Tim Burton universe. It features several illustrated versions of Pretty Flacko drawn in Burton’s signature spooky, playful style. There is also a giant “no” symbol with “Don’t Be Dumb” written in the center, making the title impossible to miss. Burton’s name even appears directly on the cover, giving him official credit.

Rocky’s wording has raised a big question. Is Don’t Be Dumb actually becoming a movie? Right now, no one knows for sure. It could mean a full film project, or Burton might be directing music videos connected to the album. Either way, Rocky clearly wants this release to feel bigger than just music.

Rocky and Burton’s Creative Bond

This collaboration did not happen overnight. Rocky has spoken several times over the past year about how involved Burton has been in the album process.

In a 2024 interview with Billboard, Rocky explained how Burton first reacted to hearing the music. “I sat and I played the album for Tim Burton, and he was f------ with it heavy … He was rocking his head and was like, ‘Wow! I didn’t know you made that kind of music!'”

That reaction clearly stuck with Rocky, who has admired Burton since childhood. In a sit-down with Vanity Fair, he went deep into why the director matters so much to him.

“I love Tim Burton, man. I’ve been inspired by him [since] a child. I think what he does with claymation and how he transcended into live-action movies, the parallels between them and [how] he seamlessly included it from matte painting to German Expressionism. I think he’s a f------ genius.”

Danny Elfman Joins the Sound

Rocky did not stop with Burton. He also brought in Danny Elfman, Burton’s longtime collaborator and iconic composer, to help shape the album’s sound.

“Danny Elfman did my album with me, he scored a bunch of the songs,” Rocky revealed to Vanity Fair. “We had [the TV] on mute and were just making music to all of the old fims, Pee-wee’s Playhouse and The Simpsons, all that.”

That detail paints a clear picture of how creative and experimental the process was. Old TV shows, muted screens, and legendary composers all blended together in the studio.

A Star-Studded Lineup

On top of the film legends, Don’t Be Dumb is expected to feature a stacked list of music heavyweights. Names connected to the project include Metro Boomin, Tyler, The Creator, Busta Rhymes, The Alchemist, and Morrisey.