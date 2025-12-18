Here’s How You Can Prepare for Your Holiday Travel

Gearing up for some holiday travel? It's one of the busiest times of the year for those traveling to visit family and friends. Although you can't control some things like the traffic, flight delays, or weather, there are some things you can do to have a smoother travel. Christmas and New Year's holidays bring the busiest travel seasons and seem to set records every year. But, this year, let's be better safe than sorry!

ABC News reports that more than 122 million people are expected to be traveling between Dec. 20 and Jan. 1. That's a major jump compared to last year's numbers.

Car Travel

If you plan to take any road trips this year, then you may want to know when to hit the road. Millions of people will be traveling by car, so the roadways are expected to be busier than usual. If you plan to leave before Christmas, expect traffic at some peak drive times. Best bet, hit the road super early or super late to avoid a bit of the holiday rush. The quietest days for the road, Christmas and New Year's Day. Of course! So, if you're not traveling far, you may want to wait to hit the road, if possible.

Air Travel

For those of you heading to the airport, buckle up. Be sure to arrive at the airport in time. Allow for additional time for getting through security, as the airports may be busier than usual.

Airports are expected to see a lot of travel in the days leading up to Christmas and the Saturday after Christmas as people are traveling back home for the New Year. If you have not already purchased your ticket for the holidays, then you may want to do that ASAP.