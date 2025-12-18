Kai Cenat Opens Up About His Mental Health

Kai Cenat made headlines again, but not for a record-breaking stream. Instead, he shared an emotional video with fans about his struggles with stress, burnout, self-doubt, and mental exhaustion. He thanked fans for their support and emphasized the importance of taking care of one’s mental health, noting that his journey is ongoing and that he’s actively working toward balance and healing.

Kai's heartfelt message drew both support and criticism. While many fans applauded his honesty, others like Twitch streamer Rakai, were widely condemned for mocking Cenat’s vulnerability online, sparking debate about empathy and responsibility among influencers. Even Wale recently reflected on how a past viral moment involving Cenat impacted his own mental health.

Kai Cenant isn't the only celebrity having conversations around mental health. Megan Thee Stallion has emerged as a powerful advocate. She launched Bad B**ches Have Bad Days Too, a mental health resource hub with tools, directories, and support services aimed at helping her fans (particularly young Black women and LGBTQ+ communities) find counseling and guidance. Her work through the Pete & Thomas Foundation supports mental wellness alongside education and health initiatives. In 2025, she was honored as Mental Health Champion of the Year by The Trevor Project for her advocacy and community impact.

DaBaby also took action after his brother died by suicide. In 2024 he launched DaBaby Cares, a mental health initiative in partnership with Mental Health America of Central Carolinas and NAMI, offering tools like a Mental Health 101 Guide focused on youth and Black male mental wellness. Taraji P. Henson launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation to support mental health in Black communities and improve access to care. Doechii’s “Anxiety Is Watching Me” hub connect people with mental health tools and support.