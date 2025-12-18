Kendrick Lamar Tops the List of the Highest Grossing Rap Tours of 2025

Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar. His Grand National Tour, co-headlined with SZA, finished the year as the highest-grossing rap tour of 2025, raking in $369.6 million across 42 shows in North America, Europe, and South America, with 1.9 million tickets sold.

Throughout the tour, Kendrick and SZA brought out some big names. Kendrick welcomed Playboi Carti and Baby Keem on select nights. In Las Vegas, Doja Cat surprised fans with a live duet of “Kiss Me More,” a moment that quickly went viral online. Lizzo and Justin Bieber also popped up during the tour joining SZA for unforgettable performances.

2025 was an eventful year for K. Dot. He headlined the LIX Super Bowl Halftime Show and won five Grammys including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video all for "Not Like Us"

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Check out who else made Billboard's list of the Top 10 Highest Grossing Rap Tours of 2025.

1. Kendrick Lamar — Grand National Tour: $369.6M | 1.9M tickets | 42 shows

2. Tyler, The Creator — Chromakopia: The World Tour: $174.5M | 1.3M tickets | 98 shows

3. Nelly — Where The Party At Tour: $44.9M | 470,000 tickets | 51 shows

4. $uicideboy$ — Grey Day Tour: $43.5M | 601,000 tickets | 46 shows

5. Travis Scott — Circus Maximus Tour: $41.2M | 352,000 tickets | 7 shows

6. Wu-Tang Clan — Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber: $30.6M | 245,000 tickets | 27 shows

7. YoungBoy Never Broke Again — Make America Slime Again Tour: $28.3M | 231,000 tickets | 17 shows

8. Don Toliver - Psycho Tour: $21.6 M | 165,000 tickets | 11 shows

9. Rod Wave — Last Lap Tour & The Redemption Experience: $21.6M | 165,000 tickets | 11 shows