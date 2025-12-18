ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kendrick Lamar Tops the List of the Highest Grossing Rap Tours of 2025

Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar. His Grand National Tour, co-headlined with SZA, finished the year as the highest-grossing rap tour of 2025, raking in $369.6 million across 42 shows in North…

Ms. Jessica
Kendrick Lamar

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar. His Grand National Tour, co-headlined with SZA, finished the year as the highest-grossing rap tour of 2025, raking in $369.6 million across 42 shows in North America, Europe, and South America, with 1.9 million tickets sold.

Throughout the tour, Kendrick and SZA brought out some big names. Kendrick welcomed Playboi Carti and Baby Keem on select nights.  In Las Vegas, Doja Cat surprised fans with a live duet of “Kiss Me More,” a moment that quickly went viral online. Lizzo and Justin Bieber also popped up during the tour joining SZA for unforgettable performances.

2025 was an eventful year for K. Dot. He headlined the LIX Super Bowl Halftime Show and won five Grammys including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video all for "Not Like Us" 

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Check out who else made Billboard's list of the Top 10 Highest Grossing Rap Tours of 2025.

1. Kendrick Lamar — Grand National Tour: $369.6M | 1.9M tickets | 42 shows  

2. Tyler, The Creator — Chromakopia: The World Tour: $174.5M | 1.3M tickets | 98 shows  

3. Nelly — Where The Party At Tour: $44.9M | 470,000 tickets | 51 shows  

4. $uicideboy$ — Grey Day Tour: $43.5M | 601,000 tickets | 46 shows  

5. Travis Scott — Circus Maximus Tour: $41.2M | 352,000 tickets | 7 shows  

6. Wu-Tang Clan — Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber: $30.6M | 245,000 tickets | 27 shows  

7. YoungBoy Never Broke Again — Make America Slime Again Tour: $28.3M | 231,000 tickets | 17 shows  

8. Don Toliver - Psycho Tour: $21.6 M | 165,000 tickets | 11 shows  

9. Rod Wave — Last Lap Tour & The Redemption Experience: $21.6M | 165,000 tickets | 11 shows  

10. Central Cee — Can’t Rush Greatness World Tour: $14.9M | 223,000 tickets | 42 shows  

BillboardKendrick LamarMs. JessicaNFLThe Girl Next Door
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
MrBeast celebrates the premiere of the Prime Video Competition Series “Beast Games” at a content creator special screening on December 18, 2024.
EntertainmentNC Updates Film Rules To Land MrBeast’s Beast Games Season 2
(L-R) Sound mixers Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O'Connell and Andy Wright, winners of the Best Sound Mixing award for 'Hacksaw Ridge' pose in the press room during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
EntertainmentThe Oscars Are Going Full YouTube in 2029Kayla Morgan
Kai Cenat attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards
EntertainmentKai Cenat Opens Up About His Mental HealthMs. Jessica
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect