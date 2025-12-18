Snoop Dogg to Headline 2025 NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show
The NFL Christmas Day 2025 halftime show is going big with Snoop Dogg leading “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party” during the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game on December 25, 2025.
Snoop Dogg’s performance promises his iconic West Coast flair blended with festive cheer. And rumor has it, his show will include some special guest appearances.
Snoop Dogg’s halftime set comes on the heels of last year’s memorable Christmas performance by Beyoncé during the Ravens vs. Texans game. The performance quickly became one of the most talked about NFL holiday moments of all time.
This year’s NFL Christmas Day doubleheader features two NFC rivalries; Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders at 1:00 pm and the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 pm. Both games are live exclusively on Netflix.
With holiday classics, signature hits, and plenty of surprises, Snoop will be turning Minneapolis into the ultimate holiday stage this season.