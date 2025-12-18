ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Snoop Dogg to Headline 2025 NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show

The NFL Christmas Day 2025 halftime show is going big with Snoop Dogg leading “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party” during the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game on December 25, 2025….

Ms. Jessica
Snoop Dogg throws the ball prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 06: Snoop Dogg throws the ball prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The NFL Christmas Day 2025 halftime show is going big with Snoop Dogg leading “Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party” during the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game on December 25, 2025.

Snoop Dogg’s performance promises his iconic West Coast flair blended with festive cheer. And rumor has it, his show will include some special guest appearances.  

Snoop Dogg at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg’s halftime set comes on the heels of last year’s memorable Christmas performance by Beyoncé during the Ravens vs. Texans game. The performance quickly became one of the most talked about NFL holiday moments of all time.  

This year’s NFL Christmas Day doubleheader features two NFC rivalries; Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders at 1:00 pm and the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 pm. Both games are live exclusively on Netflix.  

With holiday classics, signature hits, and plenty of surprises, Snoop will be turning Minneapolis into the ultimate holiday stage this season.  

Ms. JessicaNFLSnoop DoggThe Girl Next Door
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
MrBeast celebrates the premiere of the Prime Video Competition Series “Beast Games” at a content creator special screening on December 18, 2024.
EntertainmentNC Updates Film Rules To Land MrBeast’s Beast Games Season 2
(L-R) Sound mixers Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O'Connell and Andy Wright, winners of the Best Sound Mixing award for 'Hacksaw Ridge' pose in the press room during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
EntertainmentThe Oscars Are Going Full YouTube in 2029Kayla Morgan
Kai Cenat attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards
EntertainmentKai Cenat Opens Up About His Mental HealthMs. Jessica
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect