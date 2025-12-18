The First-Ever U.S. TikTok Awards Is On The Way (and Ciara Is Performing)

ContestsEvents
SEATTLE, WA – APRIL 20: Ciara performs on stage during We Day at KeyArena on April 20, 2016 in Seattle, Washington.

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for We Day)

The show goes down Thursday, December 18th, live from the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, and it’s all about celebrating the creators, artists, trends, and viral moments that had us laughing, dancing, shopping, and quoting videos all year long.

Unlike traditional award shows, the TikTok Awards celebrate what moves culture online. Some of the standout categories include, Creator of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Okay, Slay! (for beauty and fashion), Immediately Added to Cart, Live Creator of the Year, and CapCut Creator of the Year.

Of course, fan-favorite creators like Keith Lee will be in the building. And the entertainment will be top tier with Ciara hitting the stage to perform her biggest hits.

While this is the first TikTok Awards in the U.S., the show has already made noise internationally. Past TikTok Awards have been held in places like South Korea, Australia, and Brazil.

Wanna watch? You can catch all the action on TikTok and Streaming on Tubi with the Red Carpet kicking off at 8pm and the main show at 9pm. And if you miss it, don't worry! The full show will be available on demand on Tubi after the event.

