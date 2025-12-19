Register To Win: Holiday Hoopla: Hornets vs. Wizards

Buzz City, let’s celebrate the season! Holiday Hoopla tips off when the Charlotte Hornets host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, December 23rd at 7PM at the Hive, the night before Christmas Eve. It’s a night full of hoops, cheer, and holiday fun and you could be in the building!

For the “Holiday Hoopla: Hornets vs. Wizards” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on 12/19/25 and 11:59 PM ET on 12/22/25 by visiting Kiss951.com, V1019.com, Power98fm.com, or K1047.com and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around 12/23/25 and, upon verification, will receive a pair of tickets to see the Charlotte Hornets host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM at Spectrum Center, valued at approximately $60. Prize provided courtesy of the Charlotte Hornets. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of each participating station’s website.