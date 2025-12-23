21 Savage Album Jumps to No. 2 With 93K Units After Sales Projection Surge

21 Savage's latest release WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? has soared to 93,000 projected first-week units. The album now sits at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. That's nearly double what analysts predicted, projecting 53,000 units with a No. 7 spot.

Direct-to-consumer downloads drove the spike over two days, per Hot New Hiphop. Projections climbed to 110,000 units before landing at 93,000.

The rapper pushed the even.biz platform through his Instagram Story, though his main storefront doesn't offer copies. These figures trail his previous work american dream, which moved 133,000 units during its opening week.

The Atlanta artist dropped his last LP almost two years ago. His 2018 work i am > i was sold 131,000 units when it launched and included tracks like "a lot" with J. Cole and "monster" with Childish Gambino.

This release has ignited arguments about Atlanta hip-hop and where loyalties lie. The MC has urged unity in Atlanta and pressed Young Thug to forgive Gunna. He went on social media to resolve issues with Future, discussing ending other tensions. The artist connected with Offset and Quavo through FaceTime to smooth over conflicts.

His statements against "the streets" have pulled both praise and backlash from hip-hop circles. Young Thug, YFN Lucci, and Meek Mill support his views, while Blueface and 6ix9ine have ridiculed his stance, according to Hot New Hiphop.