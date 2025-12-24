Cardi B Uses Drone Show in Miami to Promote Album and Tour

Cardi B orchestrated a drone show in Miami on Saturday night to promote her album Am I The Drama? and the Little Miss Drama Tour. Synchronized drones painted her face across the sky, displayed album artwork, and formed a scannable QR code that linked to tour info.

The one-minute spectacle illuminated Miami's skyline. Fans grabbed their phones to scan the airborne QR code, accessing fresh music and tour announcements instantly.

"I love my fan base…we be doing the damn thing!!!" the rapper said in a video posted after the show, according to AllHipHop.

Am I The Drama? debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after dropping Sept. 19 via Atlantic Records. The 23-track project moved 200,000 units during its opening week, blending Hip-Hop with pop and Latin influences.

The album stars Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, and Janet Jackson. An expanded edition brings in Latto, Jeezy, and Bruno Mars. Previous hits like "WAP" and "Up" sit alongside new material such as "Imaginary Playerz."

Miami's event capped off a series of promotional stunts. The artist returned to grassroots methods, hawking CDs on sidewalks and shooting subway skits around New York. She even challenged viewers on Instagram Live: "I'm broke if you don't buy this."

She partnered with Walmart, Atlantic Records, and drone company Wing to deliver 176 physical copies via drone in under an hour across Dallas–Fort Worth. That stunt secured her a Guinness World Record for "most drone deliveries in one hour for an album."