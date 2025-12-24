This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: December 24

Dec. 24 is a date that stands out in hip-hop and R&B for many reasons. To start, Young Zee was born on this day in 1970. He's a member of the hip-hop collective the Outsidaz, which he formed in 1991 with Pacewon and D.U. The group's debut album, Night Life, and its follow-up, The Bricks, both charted on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Also born on this date in 1991 is Cash Kidd. The Detroit-born emcee is known for hits such as "Ain't Hurtin," "Throat Hug," and "LEE CALLING."

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some notable records that were released on this day:

Lil Durk dropped his sixth album, The Voice, marking his final release under Geffen Records. With features from Young Thug, YNW Melly, 6LACK, and King Von, it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, becoming Durk's third U.S. top 10 album. It also went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2021: Nas's 14th album, Magic, was released under Mass Appeal Records. His third consecutive release to be produced by Hit-Boy (after King's Disease and King's Disease II), it peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 and No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Dec. 24 has been the backdrop to several landmark cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:

Notorious B.I.G.'s "Big Poppa" was officially released as the second single from his debut album, Ready to Die. It debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his first top 10 hit on the chart. 2019: Drake released his U.K. drill hit "War," which would later appear on his sixth mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes. It charted at No. 52 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day also saw the tragic passing of several beloved industry figures:

Rising star New York rapper Capital Steez died by suicide at age 19. He was a founding member of the Pro Era hip-hop collective and a prominent member of Brooklyn's underground rap scene. He dropped his debut solo project, AmeriKKKan Korruption, on April 7, 2012, spawning hits such as "Free the Robots." 2015: William Guest of Gladys Knight & the Pips died of congestive heart failure at the age of 74. A member of the group throughout its history, he sang lead on some of their most acclaimed records, including "Window Raisin' Granny" and "Giving Up." He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the group in 1996.