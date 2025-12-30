Diddy’s Sons to Speak Out In New Docuseries on Zeus Network

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Justin Dior Combs, Honoree Sean “Diddy” Combs, Christian Casey Combs, and Quincy Taylor Brown attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It looks like Diddy's children are ready to break their silence and speak out about their father's criminal case. In a new docuseries coming to the Zeus Network, Christian and Justin Combs will share their side and their thoughts on the last few years with their father.

In a promo released on Sunday, Christian and Justin announced they would be working with the streaming platform on the project. The docuseries will release in 2026.

New Documentary Coming in 2026

The trailer opens with Justin turning on the television as they watch footage from Diddy's sex trafficking trial. From reporters outside the courthouse to news reports discussing their father, all of the headlines take over the screen. At the end of the trailer, Justin receives an incoming call from FCI Fort Dix, the prison where Diddy is serving his sentence.

This is the first time since Diddy was in the headlines during his trial that his children will really speak out and hear their side. The trailer does not feature anymore of Diddy's children, so we are unsure if they will be featured at all.

Following the release of the trailer, social media went into a frenzy, giving their reactions. The network began to see backlash for allowing them to speak out regarding their father.

"Nobody care about their POV... They were involved too," read one comment. The CEO of the Zeus Network took to social media to address some of the backlash.