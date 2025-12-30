ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Diddy’s Sons to Speak Out In New Docuseries on Zeus Network

It looks like Diddy’s children are ready to break their silence and speak out about their father’s criminal case. In a new docuseries coming to the Zeus Network, Christian and…

Randi Moultrie

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Justin Dior Combs, Honoree Sean “Diddy” Combs, Christian Casey Combs, and Quincy Taylor Brown attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It looks like Diddy's children are ready to break their silence and speak out about their father's criminal case. In a new docuseries coming to the Zeus Network, Christian and Justin Combs will share their side and their thoughts on the last few years with their father.

In a promo released on Sunday, Christian and Justin announced they would be working with the streaming platform on the project. The docuseries will release in 2026.

New Documentary Coming in 2026

The trailer opens with Justin turning on the television as they watch footage from Diddy's sex trafficking trial. From reporters outside the courthouse to news reports discussing their father, all of the headlines take over the screen. At the end of the trailer, Justin receives an incoming call from FCI Fort Dix, the prison where Diddy is serving his sentence.

This is the first time since Diddy was in the headlines during his trial that his children will really speak out and hear their side. The trailer does not feature anymore of Diddy's children, so we are unsure if they will be featured at all.

Following the release of the trailer, social media went into a frenzy, giving their reactions. The network began to see backlash for allowing them to speak out regarding their father.

"Nobody care about their POV... They were involved too," read one comment. The CEO of the Zeus Network took to social media to address some of the backlash.

"To be clear, this documentary is about giving Justin and Christian the opportunity to share their personal story. We're not here to endorse Diddy or anyone else," said Lemuel Plummer, CEO of the Zeus Network. "As a network, we believe in giving individuals a platform to tell their own experiences, just like any network that enters the documentary space. We're simply allowing these stories to be told, and that's the essence of what we're doing here. Thanks for understanding and for letting us bring these narratives to light."

Diddyentertainment
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow from The Hunting Wives, which was filmed primarily in Charlotte.
Entertainment‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 Among TV, Film Productions Receiving NC Grants
Idris Elba attends the Closing Night red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 11, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
EntertainmentIdris Elba Wax Figure Unveiled at Madame Tussauds LondonJennifer Eggleston
Zooey DesChanel at "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios in Burbank Ca. Monday, Oct. 14, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
EntertainmentZooey Deschanel Recalls Close Call for Role in ‘Elf’Jen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect