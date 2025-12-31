Doechii, SZA Team Up for “Girl, Get Up” to Address Indistry Plant Claims

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Doechii during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK’s largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Doechii is ending the year with a mic drop moment to address all the hate and speculation. She released one more single in 2025 on December 30, teaming up with SZA. They released "Girl, Get Up" and set the internet on FIRE!

The Florida rapper left no room for error with this single as she addressed the internet chatter about her being an "industry plant." In the song, you can hear her articulate very clearly her feelings about the rumors and discussions surrounding her career and success.

Girl, Get Up

"All that industry plant s**t whack. I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats. You suck every rap n***a d**k from the back. But what's the agenda when the it girl Black," says Doechii in the single.

Doechii continues to discuss her success and how she's achieving everything she ever worked for. Not an "industry plant" as many have tried to label her. "Y'all can't fathom that I work this hard. And y'all can't fathom that I earned this chart," she said.

The song was released with a video as it features Doechii and SZA, singing on the chorus. Social media was buzzing with the release of the song, and many were cheering for her as she addressed the hate she's received.

"Ladies and gentlemen, THIS is an artist," wrote one comment. "It's the diction and pronunciation for me. Shine black queens. Shine," said another.

Throughout the song, she continues to address multiple things regarding the industry as well. She talks about misogyny in hip hop and so much more. "They callin' me the intellect amongst the p***y rap. I still be poppin' p***y, them my sisters, so I can't agree with that. These n****s misogynistic, I'll address it on the album," she rapped.