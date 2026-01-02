Megan Thee Stallion Opens Her First Popeyes Franchise

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 21: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion looks on during the second half between the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics at the United Center on December 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The hotties are heading to Popeyes! That's right, Megan Thee Stallion has officially opened her first Popeyes franchise in Miami, Florida. Looking for finger-licking good chicken and some hottie vibes on the side? Miami may be your next stop!

The Houston rapper is stepping into another business venture with the opening of her first Popeyes franchise. She started with a partnership with the company in 2021 and is now calling the shots at her first franchise location.

Megan first collaborated with the popular chicken restaurant for her signature "Hottie Sauce." The partnership opened doors for her in the fast food world and new business opportunities. The South Beach Miami location officially opened on December 31, 2025. What a way to enter 2026!

The rapper attended the grand opening and posted to social media her doing a tour of the entire facility and meeting her new staff members. In the video, she makes it clear that she will be active in the business and doing visits and taking her time to know what's all going on.

“I’m so excited, so proud, and I just feel so much gratitude! Hottiessss I’m officially a franchise owner," she said in a social media post. “Come to South Beach Miami and dine with us!"