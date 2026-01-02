This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: January 2
Jan. 2 is a noteworthy date in hip-hop and R&B history. Rapper Bryson Tiller was born on Jan. 2, 1993. He would go on to win two BET Awards, presented by Black Entertainment Television, for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Best New Artist in 2016. This date has also witnessed major events, including the deaths of Lorraine Chandler and record producer Steve Brown. Here are other notable moments from Jan. 2 in hip-hop and R&B history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Albums and singles released on Jan. 2 include:
- 1983: Michael Jackson released the single "Billie Jean" from the Thriller album. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped other global charts. The song helped Thriller to become the best-selling album of all time.
- 1993: The power ballad "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It became the first single to block another from entering the top spot at the beginning of the year.
- 2020: Famous Dex released the EP Dexter 2031. The EP featured tracks such as "Catch My Breath," "Hard in the Paint," and "Cash Up."
Notable Recordings and Performances
Top artists have delivered high-energy performances on this date:
- 2022: Freestyle Love Supreme concluded a Broadway musical run at the Booth Theatre in New York City with a memorable performance.
- 2023: The R&B ONLY: COLORS Worldwide Presents event took place at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The industry has experienced several changes and challenges on Jan. 2:
- 1955: The funeral of R&B singer Johnny Ace took place, days after an accidental shooting.
- 2020: Soul singer Lorraine Chandler died from undisclosed causes at age 73.
- 2021: Record producer Steve Brown, who worked with top musical acts, died following an illness at the age of 65.
Jan. 2 has had its fair share of highs and lows, including the sad demise of major industry figures. This date in hip-hop and R&B history also witnessed the release of Michael Jackson's single "Billie Jean," while "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.