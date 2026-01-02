This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: January 2

Jan. 2 is a noteworthy date in hip-hop and R&B history. Rapper Bryson Tiller was born on Jan. 2, 1993. He would go on to win two BET Awards, presented by Black Entertainment Television, for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Best New Artist in 2016. This date has also witnessed major events, including the deaths of Lorraine Chandler and record producer Steve Brown. Here are other notable moments from Jan. 2 in hip-hop and R&B history.