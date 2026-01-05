ContestsEvents
MTV World Premiere: 20 of The Biggest Music Videos To Debut on The Network

Ms. Jessica
Beyonce Knowles makes an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live

(Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Before surprise drops and social media spoilers, there was one place you had to be to catch a new video from your favorite artist... MTV. A World Premiere Video on MTV wasn’t casual, it was an EVENT. You called your friends, sat in front of the TV, and waited.

With the recent shutdown of the MTV music channels, I have been feeling nostalgic.  Here are 20 of the biggest world premiere music videos in MTV history.

Michael Jackson “Thriller” / Premiere:  December 2, 1983

Nirvana “Smells Like Teen Spirit” / Premiere: September 1991

Childish Gambino “This Is America” / Premiere: May 6, 2018

Madonna “Like a Prayer” / Premiere: March 1989

Beyoncé “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” / Premiere: October 13, 2008

Tupac Shakur “California Love” / Premiere: December 1995

Madonna “Vogue” / Premiere: March 1990

Britney Spears “…Baby One More Time” / Premiere: November 1998

TLC “Waterfalls” / Premiere: May 1995

Jay-Z “Big Pimpin’” / Premiere: April 2000

Missy Elliott “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” / Premiere: 1997

MC Hammer “U Can’t Touch This” / Premiere: January 1990

Eminem “Lose Yourself” / Premiere: October 2002

Prince “1999” / Premiere: 1982

Aaliyah “Try Again” / Premiere: 2000

OutKast “Hey Ya!” / Premiere: September 2003

Janet Jackson “Rhythm Nation” / Premiere: 1989

Drake “Hotline Bling” / Premiere: October 2015

Whitney Houston “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” / Premiere: 1987

Kanye West “Stronger” / Premiere: July 2007

MTV may not look the same today, but make no mistake, the blueprint for how we experience music visuals now was written on that channel. And if you were watching? You didn’t just see history.  You lived it.

Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
