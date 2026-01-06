DaBaby Features Daughter In New Video “DON’T INSULT ME”

ContestsEvents
DaBaby is back with new music and this time, it comes with a powerful personal moment fans can’t stop talking about.

His latest single, DON'T INSULT ME, finds the Charlotte native reflecting on loyalty, respect, and the boundaries he’s learned to set after years in the public eye. While DaBaby’s signature confidence and sharp delivery remain intact, the track reveals a noticeable shift toward growth and maturity.

What’s drawing just as much attention as the lyrics is the music video, which features DaBaby’s daughter, Serenity. Her appearance adds an emotional depth that fans immediately connected with across social media. Seeing DaBaby share the screen with his daughter highlights fatherhood as a central influence in his life and artistry. It’s a reminder that beyond the headlines and hit records, family comes first and being a father is a role he clearly takes pride in.

Loading TikTok...

The release of “DON'T INSULT ME” also sets the stage for DaBaby’s upcoming album, "Be More Grateful", scheduled to drop on January 16th. The album explores themes of pride, protection, and legacy, with tracks like “LETTER TO MY YN” and “OUT YA BUSINESS”. 

From Charlotte to the global stage, DaBaby continues to evolve, and his new music feels like a clear statement of where he is now....focused, intentional, and grounded in what matters most. Check out the video for “DON'T INSULT ME’” below.

